“He got a present for me” - Bruce Arians reveals Tom Brady is gifting him a $50K watch 

Tom Brady is often most accredited for turning around the fortunes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the foundation for the Buccaneers' roster being a success was set in place by Bruce Arians in 2019, one year before Brady's arrival.

Although there have been reports claiming friction between the two, Arians has denied them at every turn.

Arians and Brady's relationship is in a better place than the media has reported, Arians told Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud. Arians told Stroud that Brady bought him a $50,000 watch. Arians said:

“Tom just sent me a picture (Sunday). He got a present for me. It’s a $50,000 watch. He says he’s bringing it to me. Who does that if we hate each other? As soon as he’s back in town, we’ll play golf.”

Arians has been asked repeatedly whether or not tension with Tom Brady existed since the head coach announced his retirement. The former head coach has gone out of his way to describe his friendship with Brady every time.

Brady wouldn't be gifting a $50,000 watch to someone who isn't a close friend. After all, we haven't seen Brady gift anything that expensive to Bill Belichick since he left the New England Patriots.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD



Bucs’ Bruce Arians is having the time of his life Bruce Arians came clean about his relationship with Tom Brady (who is sending him a $50k watch) and how he considered retiring after winning the Super Bowl.Bucs’ Bruce Arians is having the time of his life tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20… Bruce Arians came clean about his relationship with Tom Brady (who is sending him a $50k watch) and how he considered retiring after winning the Super Bowl. Bucs’ Bruce Arians is having the time of his life tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20…

Where did reports of tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians begin?

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians hug on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline

Many believe Rich Ohrnberger was the first to report a rift between Brady and Arians in February. ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned it back in November of 2020, just three months into Brady's first season.

Graziano's report got lost in the noise when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl three months later.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @DanGrazianoESPN is hearing rumors that the tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians might be real. .@DanGrazianoESPN is hearing rumors that the tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians might be real. https://t.co/vXSAAgA2SA

The Buccaneers went through the 2021 season looking to retain their title as Super Bowl champions. Tension wasn't an issue (at least not that the public knew of), and they went about business as usual.

The rumors resurfaced when Tom Brady retired after losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. That's when Ohrnberger's report came out.

Arians then announced his retirement two weeks after Brady changed his mind, which ignited debate and rumors across the NFL cognoscenti.

Arians' efforts to deny rumors of a rift have worked to some extent. The more he and Brady talk about their friendship, the harder it is not to believe them.

LIVE POLL Q. Is there a rift between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell