Tom Brady wins yet another prestigious accolade for his legendary NFL career 

Tom Brady is running out of room in his trophy case these days. The legendary QB is already the most decorated NFL player of all time. He has won seven Super Bowls and holds nearly all the significant QB records in the books, and he hasn't even retired yet. Well, not permanently anyway.

Brady added another honor this week when he won the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to individuals who have "made a significant contribution to the world of sports" by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation. Previous winners include Pelé, Dirk Nowitzski and Billie Jean King.

The award is not given every year, but rather, when the foundation feels a candidate is worthy. The awards are considered to be highly prestigious and are, sometimes, referred to as the "Oscars" equivalent of the sports world.

Congratulations to the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Well deserved!After 22 years in the @nfl, Tom Brady has shown that he truly is the greatest of all time.Congratulations to the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. #Laureus22 Well deserved! 🏆 After 22 years in the @nfl, Tom Brady has shown that he truly is the greatest of all time.Congratulations to the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. #Laureus22 https://t.co/mHTItthHej

This will not be the end of awards for Brady. Five years from the moment Brady officially retires, he will become a unanimous, first ballot, Football Hall of Famer.

What are Tom Brady's goals for this season?

The rumor mill has been on overdrive since Brady retired early in the off-season, only to announce his return 40 days later. Shortly following that, Bruce Arians stepped away as head coach and added fuel to the fire.

Did Brady have beef with Arians? Was he in on a plan to be a partial owner of the Dolphins? No matter the case, as it stands now, Tom Brady is set to be the QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022-23 season, and it's not a bad place to be.

Brady's return instantly made the Bucs the favorites to win the NFC South. It has been suggested that Brady will return, in part, due to the softening landscape of the NFC.

Either way, Brady has indicated that he still feels he can play at a high level and believes that his Tampa team has unfinished business.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

As long as Brady is on the field, he will continue to accumulate records and accolades, and until he proves otherwise, he should be considered a threat to win the whole thing.

