“Bruh, you are insane” - Cowboys legend reacts to Luka Doncic’s performance vs. Bucks, asks for Lakers star’s jersey

As most Cowboys players likely know, Luka Doncic's trade was one of the biggest stories in sports before the Super Bowl. It also was one of the most commonly asked-about topics for Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVI. Mahomes, a native of Tyler, Texas, was a fan of Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

However, during the buildup to the Super Bowl, Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers to join LeBron James.

Doncic hasn't disappointed, putting up flashy performances on a near-nightly basis. His most recent performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday turned heads, including former Cowboys star Dez Bryant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking to Twitter/X, Bryant tagged the star and asked for the star's jersey.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

".@luka7doncic bruh you are insane! I’m coming to get my Lakers 77 Jersey right off your back," he posted.

Doncic scored 45 points in the team's 126-106 loss to the Bucks, alongside 11 rebounds.

The Lakers star was in the NBA finals last season, before losing to the Boston Celtics. Bryant, meanwhile, failed to ever reach a Super Bowl despite playing with the Cowboys for eight seasons.

Ad

Cowboys legend not sold on Jerry Jones' head coach choice

Jerry Jones at Dallas at Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Dez Bryant isn't afraid to comment on things in the Dallas sports world even nearly a decade since he caught his last pass while working for Jerry Jones. Jones recently wrapped up the Mike McCarthy era and decided to promote OC Brian Schottenheimer to take the job.

Ad

Bryant was not too impressed, according to Yahoo Sports:

"I don't know the coach, so I can't say you're gonna do good I can't wish good or bad on him, but my energy is telling me that it won't be successful."

Schottenheimer's most well-known work before joining the Dallas Cowboys to work for Mike McCarthy was working under Pete Carroll for the Seattle Seahawks. Schottenheimer was present during the "Let Russ cook" experiment toward the end of the 2010s.

Under Schottenheimer in 2024, the Cowboys ranked 16th in total yards per game. They ranked 11th in passing yards in a season that Dak Prescott missed a large chunk. However, their rushing offense finished 27th in yards per game, underlining one problem that Schottenheimer will be tasked with solving in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.