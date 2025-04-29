  • home icon
Buccaneers cut four players after signing Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders as an UDFA

By Prasen
Modified Apr 29, 2025 22:31 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Buccaneers cut four players after signing Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders as an UDFA - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders may just make it to the 53-man roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2025 NFL draft was big for both of Deion Sanders' sons. While Shedeur Sanders got his happy ending with the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick, Shilo remained undrafted but signed with the Bucs as a free agent.

Shilo registered 137 tackles, one interception and had five passes defended in 21 games he played for the Colorado Buffaloes while forcing five fumbles and recording three fumble recoveries.

On Tuesday, Todd Bowles' team released wide receiver Marquez Callaway while waiving cornerback Dallis Flowers, outside linebacker Daniel Grzesiak and wide receiver Tanner Knue.

These layoffs help the Buccaneers with 15 more free spots on their 90-player offseason roster limit before they sign any undrafted free agents. Discussing whether the former Colorado Safety can make it to the team's roster, PFSN's Jacob Infante wrote:

“With significant collegiate experience, a high football IQ and solid athletic ability for the safety position, Sanders is an effective coverage defender with a penchant for forcing fumbles.”
“Experienced starting defensive back whose ample playing time over the years shows in how he processes in coverage,” Infante added.

Shilo Sanders' hilarious reaction to Sheduer Sanders' draft experience

The 2025 NFL draft night on day 1 did go as planned for the Sanders clan, as they believed Shedeur would be picked in the first round this year.

The former Colorado QB reportedly declined the invitation to the NFL draft and decided to spend it with his friends and family in Boulder, which Deion Sanders Jr. captured on his YouTube channel.

In one of the vlogs on day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, Shilo Sanders was seen reacting hysterically to Shedeur's name not being called:

"Bro, if they don't take you right now, there's something going on bro, alright?" Shilo spoke. "I dont know what's going on, but it's something. I don’t even know what they going to do with me. If they're doing you like this, if they making him wait, oh buddy, me?” [12:00]
The Sanders brothers were live on Twitch when Shedeur got the call from the Browns, followed by the former Colorado quarterback's jump in the pool.

