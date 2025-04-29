Bucs HC Todd Bowles reveals plans for Shilo Sanders after Coach Prime's son signs UDFA deal

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, faced difficult situations during the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur's name was taken off the board when the Cleveland Browns selected him as the 144th pick, but safety Shilo went undrafted.

However, the former Colorado safety announced after Saturday's draft night that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, head coach Todd Bowles expressed excitement about Shilo's future with the franchise and said he is a good football player.

The Bucs HC believes Shilo is a good tackler and can see the game well.

"So giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves.

"I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well,” Bowles said.

Shilo Sanders was worried for brother Shedeur on Day 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders slipped out of the first round, then second, third, and fourth rounds, despite being projected to be a first-round pick.

The Colorado quarterback had a place decorated for him for the NFL Draft night, where he was hoping to get the good news while being with his friends and family; however, the night did not go as planned, and the Colorado family had to face disappointment when they realized what was happening.

In a "Well Off Media" vlog by Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders was seen hilariously expressing his worries about the draft for Shedeur and himself.

"Bro, if they don't take you right now, there's something going on bro, alright?" Shilo said (12:15). " ... I dont know what's going on, but it's something. I don’t even know what they going to do with me. If they're doing you like this, if they making him wait, oh buddy, me?

This cracked Shedeur Sanders up as he couldn't stop laughing at his brother's hilarious remarks.

