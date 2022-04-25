Buccaneers HC provides update on Rob Gronkowski's contract situation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster has two notable omissions this season in Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. Tom Brady's decision to return for a third year instantly elevated their ceiling. However, Gronkowski and Suh are two important figures who have played pivotal roles for Tampa Bay over the last two years.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times interviewed the Buccaneers' new head coach Todd Bowles on Monday. Bowles admitted that the team remains uncertain about the futures of Gronkowski and Suh. But he's not letting it worry him too much and says their decisions won't dictate their draft plans. Bowles said:

"It’s up in the air right now, but I feel OK about it. There are still things to work out, and we’ll see what the draft brings and we’ll keep working with those guys, as well.”

Suh and Gronkowski are both at an advanced age in their respective careers. Gronkowski will be 33 at the start of the season and Suh will be 35. The Buccaneers can thrive without Suh, as Vita Vea is more than capable of stifling the run game.

Rob Gronkowski is a different story. The four-time Super Bowl champion has been Brady's most trusted weapon since he entered the league in 2010. The team lost O.J. Howard this offseason, making Cameron Brate the only proven player left at tight end.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady’s updated cap number after his contract restructure: $11.896M.



Tampa Bay now has more resources for 2022 to sign their draft class and potentially work through remaining free agents, including their own (e.g.: Gronk, Suh). Tom Brady’s updated cap number after his contract restructure: $11.896M.Tampa Bay now has more resources for 2022 to sign their draft class and potentially work through remaining free agents, including their own (e.g.: Gronk, Suh).

Rob Gronkowski is taking his time making his decision

In a world where patience is often lacking, Gronkowski is showing immense resolve. Gronkowski is currently considering the pros and cons of returning. He admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the physicality of the game has taken a toll on him.

That said, Gronkowski admitted that his connection with Brady has been one of a kind and that it doesn't come around often in the NFL. Gronkowski told Kimmel:

”I don’t know, because that duo, man. It’s just so hard to get that connection. Particularly within the NFL world, it doesn’t last that long. To see someone have that connection for eleven-plus years, it’s definitely at the back of my mind.”

Gronkowski has since admitted that he would only consider returning to Tampa Bay. This eliminates theories from earlier in the offseason that he could team up with a young gun quarterback like Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.

Whether or not Brady's most reliable weapon returns could be the deciding factor in whether the Buccaneers make it back to the Super Bowl in 2023.

