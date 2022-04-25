"The absolute best" - Rob Gronkowski lauds Tom Brady for bagging Laureus Lifetime Achievement award 

Tom Brady has won yet another award. Brady was named the winner of the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award and was presented with the award by David Beckham. Brady became the first player in the NFL to win the award.

The Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award is an award that honors the achievements of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the world of sports. The award is considered highly prestigious and is frequently referred to as the sporting equivalent of an Oscar.

After hearing the news, one of Brady's closest friends and teammates, Rob Gronkowski, congratulated him upon winning the award. Gronkowski said:

"Tom deserves to win this lifetime achievement award because he's been playing for nearly an entire lifetime. So he deserves a lifetime award. It only makes sense. On a serious note, Tom is the absolute best at what he does. He's an exceptional player on and off the field. He's dedicated to the game, constantly working to improve himself and others, each and every day, and he's always working to put the team in the best possible position to succeed each year, year in and year out. I have a great deal of respect for him as a person and as a friend. Congrats, Tommy! You're a lifetime achiever. Let's go!"

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are close teammates and have had a lot of success together

While Gronk just sent his congratulations to Brady on winning another award, the two could possibly win another one together. This off-season, Brady retired but came out of retimement in less than 50 days, announcing he would be coming back for a 23rd season and his third season with the Bucs. Gronkowski is currently a free agent, but remains questionable on whether or not he will return to football and the Bucs next season.

After the Bucs season ended, Gronk sent out a cryptic tweet about his future with football. He thanked the Bucs and his teammates and ended the tweet with "Year 12?" This was meant to question if he would be back for a 12th season.

Brady and Gronk may go down as the best QB-TE duo in NFL history. The two have won four Super Bowls together (three in New England, one in Tampa Bay) and have amassed many All-Pro selections and Pro Bowls as each other's teammates. If Gronk returns, the two will have a chance to reach another milestone.

