×
Create
Notifications

"I didn’t want any more of that" - Buccaneers star opens up on giving up Super Bowl run with Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 09:20 PM IST
News

The chance to win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady is at the top of the list of many people's wildest dreams. However, with the chance set before him, one player elected to step away instead. Speaking to the Guardian, Ali Marpet outlined the factors that weighed into his decision.

Here's how he put it:

“The biggest reason for me was the physical toll. I didn’t want any more of that. There were things I wanted to accomplish in my career that I had done. I loved playing football. But one of my strongest values is health and if I’m really going to live out what’s important to me it doesn’t make sense to keep playing."
People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation… https://t.co/VJATdGXGBD

He continued, alluding to a fear of CTE as a key force pushing him away:

"There are also the unknowns of the head trauma of the NFL and how that plays out. Plus, your joints, the aches and pains that come with surgeries and all that stuff."
Ali Marpet hasn’t talked much since his retirement, but good insights here on his decision and what’s next: twitter.com/hwsathletics/s…

While the future remains unclear for Marpet, he does have a vague idea of his intentions:

“I’m not entirely sure yet what my actual role will be, but I want to work with people in a one-on-one setting. I’m very eager and excited to build my skills and figure out where they can best aligned.”

Tom Brady outlasts another long-term veteran

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At 29 years old, Ali Marpet is calling it quits. While he is several years younger than many retirees, he still had a substantial career in the NFL. When Marpet was drafted in 2015, Tom Brady was 37 years old. Most agree that had Brady retired in 2015, the retirement would have been considered "on time."

youtube-cover

Instead, the quarterback has continued on to play for nearly another decade. The quarterback turns 45 years old in August. While Brady has long-term plans in place beyond his NFL career, there is no indication that 2022 will be his final season.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

It is unclear as to whether Brady's long-time ally Rob Grownkowski will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one last year, or if he really does intend to call it a day. With the Buccaneers gearing up for an intense and highly anticipated campaign in 2022, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी