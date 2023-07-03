Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett's wife Jordanna announces pregnancy months after death of 2-year-old daughter

The sunshine peeked from behind the clouds for Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, as she announced that she was pregnant.

The Buccaneers linebacker and his wife were left heartbroken when their 2-year old daughter, Arrayah, passed away. But Shaquil Barrett and his wife have been blessed with the expectation of another daughter.

Jordanna Barrett revelead her pregnancy on Instagram writing that they believe Arrayah had a hand in picking her little sister, whom they have named Allanah. She wrote,

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting! I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl! We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!"

Shaquil Barrett's wife Jordanna leans on faith as she prepares to welcome her baby girl

The death of Arrayah had a profound impact on both Shaquil Barrett and Jordanna. The tragic incident took place on April 30th after the 2-year old fell into the family swimming pool and drowned.

But the impact the incident on Shaquil Barrett and Jordanna remains clear even as they prepare to welcome their new child. Writing on the Insatagram post about their pregnancy announcement, she paid homage to her departed child, while leaning in on her faith,

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the lord. Not to harm you, nor prosper you, but to give you HOPE and a future” Arrayah has given me hope. She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life."

She continued to praise God and thanked Jesus for blessing them with the news of this new pregnancy.

"Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good. I will trust when it’s the hardest, and praise him through all things good. His plans are far more better than my own and always always will be. I serve a God who cares, a God who gives, a God who takes away, a God who comforts, and a God who unwavering loves us when we do not deserve it. Thank you Jesus!"

Baby girl Allanah Ray is due in February 2024. She will be the youngest sister to Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

