Bucs’ Shaquil Barrett drops $4,700,000 on lavish 8,190-square-foot home in Colorado 

Shaquil Barrett is no stranger to the state of Colorado as he started his NFL career with the Broncos. Barrett also played his college football in the state with Colorado State. The linebacker will be back in the state after his $4.7 million purchase of an 8,190-square-foot mansion.

It is listed as a five-bedroom, seven-bath home under construction and is situated on a 1.7-acre wooded lot at the Colorado Golf Club and provides mountain sceneries. The lavish mansion will be a second home for the two-time Pro Bowler and his wife Jordanna.

Last season, the veteran defensive star finished with 20 solo tackles and three sacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barrett's three sacks are the fewest since joining Tampa Bay ahead of the 2019 season. His 19.5 sacks in that season are most in a single season in franchise history.

Shaquil Barrett and his wife suffered a tragic loss this offseason

Shaquil Barrett and his wife tragically lost their daughter Arrayah in April

In April, Shaquil Barrett and his family suffered a tragic loss when their two-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in a pool. Barrett received condolences from the NFL community from players such as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers linebacker's wife took to her Instagram a month following the loss of her daughter to express thanks to those who reached out and how Arrayah impacted her life:

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."

Barrett himself posted a message to his Instagram with a video of him with Arrayah:

"I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG"

Barrett announced earlier this month that Jordanna is pregnant months after the loss of Arrayah.

The couple feels that Arrayah chose her little sister, whom they will name Allanah Ray. The baby is due next February.

