Buffalo Bills to leave Highmark Stadium? Roger Goodell confirms new stadium talks progressing well

Over the last 48 years, the Buffalo Bills have called Highmark Stadium home. The arena has taken various names, such as Rich Stadium, Ralph Wilson Stadium, and New Era Field, and he team hasn’t moved from the venue in its nearly five decades of existence.

However, that appears to be changing as the team progresses along in talks with a public-private partnership with New York State. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell voiced as much this week, airing that both sides are working together to get an agreement worked out.

“Generally, I think things are progressing in a positive way,” Goodell said via The Buffalo News. “I think the parties are all working well together. I think there’s a recognition in the need for a new stadium in Buffalo for the Bills. And I think everyone’s working with that objective in mind.

“Listen, this is a process. And there has to be a public-private partnership here that has to be managed, but I think everyone’s coming to the table with the intent to make sure that the Buffalo Bills are secure in Western New York for generations. I think that’s important and that’s what we want to achieve.”

All about the deal for new Bills stadium

The proposed deal is worth around $1.4 billion for a stadium that will be located across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. New York state has hired AECOM, a consulting firm, to study the cost and practicality of renovating the existing stadium and constructing a new one in either Orchard Park or downtown New York, which would cost around $1 billion to build.

The NFL is keeping close tabs on the situation to help push the situation forward toward creating a new stadium. Goodell voiced that the NFL currently doesn’t have a preference on where the Bills build their next stadium.

He added that the league holds strong confidence that they will build the venue in the proper location. The Bills won’t have a new stadium constructed for the next few years, making it necessary to have it sorted out sooner.

Several teams around the league, including the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders have received state-of-the-art venues. The Bills possess one of the league’s oldest stadiums, further underlining the importance of getting a new one.

Buffalo should shortly have an update on the situation as they inch closer to an agreed deal with New York State.

