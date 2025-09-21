Caleb Williams shows off new nail art design ahead of Bears-Cowboys high-profile Week 3 showdown [PHOTO]

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has showcased his unique nail art designs in the past. The second-year quarterback showed off his latest design before he takes the field on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of the game, Williams went and had his nails done again and shared a photo on Instagram. The design featured &quot;Lyrical Lemonade&quot; design, a multimedia company founded by his friend, Cole Bennett. The company logo of a carton can be seen on the quarterback's thumb nail.&quot;Gotta support da mob.&quot;-Williams captioned her photo. The Chicago Bears quarterback showed off custom nail art. (Photo via Caleb Williams' Instagram Story)The Chicago Bears are looking for their first win of the season after losing their first two games of the season. As for their opponent the Dallas Cowboys, the team is coming off an overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2 and looking to build momentum. Angel Reese's nail tech did Caleb Williams' Week 1 nailsChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a special nail design for Week 1 of the season. In honor of Suicide Prevention Day, the 23-year-old quarterback had the logo and the 988 phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline proudly displayed on his nails. The quarterback's nails were seen during pregame warmups and the gesture to spread awareness to the cause circulated on social media. WNBA star Angel Reese who plays for the Chicago Sky, shared on X that her nail tech wanted the opportunity to do Williams' nails and shared her excitement that she was able to do so.&quot;Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails &amp; she KILLED, proud!&quot;-Reese wrote.Although some have questioned the reasoning behind Caleb Williams unique nail designs, to him it's a way to honor his mother. The quarterback began painting his nails during his senior year of high school at Gonzaga as a way to honor his mother who has worked as nail tech his entire life. Throughout his time at USC and now in the NFL, the quarterback continues to choose different designs each week.