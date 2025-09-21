  • home icon
  • Caleb Williams shows off new nail art design ahead of Bears-Cowboys high-profile Week 3 showdown [PHOTO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 16:57 GMT
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
Caleb Williams' nails have gotten another unique design. - Source: Getty

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has showcased his unique nail art designs in the past. The second-year quarterback showed off his latest design before he takes the field on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of the game, Williams went and had his nails done again and shared a photo on Instagram. The design featured "Lyrical Lemonade" design, a multimedia company founded by his friend, Cole Bennett. The company logo of a carton can be seen on the quarterback's thumb nail.

"Gotta support da mob."-Williams captioned her photo.
The Chicago Bears quarterback showed off custom nail art. (Photo via Caleb Williams&#039; Instagram Story)
The Chicago Bears are looking for their first win of the season after losing their first two games of the season. As for their opponent the Dallas Cowboys, the team is coming off an overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2 and looking to build momentum.

Angel Reese's nail tech did Caleb Williams' Week 1 nails

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a special nail design for Week 1 of the season. In honor of Suicide Prevention Day, the 23-year-old quarterback had the logo and the 988 phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline proudly displayed on his nails.

The quarterback's nails were seen during pregame warmups and the gesture to spread awareness to the cause circulated on social media. WNBA star Angel Reese who plays for the Chicago Sky, shared on X that her nail tech wanted the opportunity to do Williams' nails and shared her excitement that she was able to do so.

"Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED, proud!"-Reese wrote.

Although some have questioned the reasoning behind Caleb Williams unique nail designs, to him it's a way to honor his mother. The quarterback began painting his nails during his senior year of high school at Gonzaga as a way to honor his mother who has worked as nail tech his entire life. Throughout his time at USC and now in the NFL, the quarterback continues to choose different designs each week.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

