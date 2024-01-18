Cam Newton christens Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs new America’s Team with nation “riding the wave of Taylor Swift”

Cam Newton seems to have an issue with calling the Dallas Cowboys ‘America’s Team’ in 2024. The once-great Cowboys have failed to live up to the expectations year after year ever since winning the Super Bowl in 1996.

With eight Super Bowl appearances, five wins, and losing three, they are arguably the most successful NFL teams in the sport’s history. But Newton thinks they haven’t deserved that title since the last decade. After watching the Cowboys lose 48-32 in the wild card game on Saturday, Newton thinks it’s time Dallas gets stripped of the famous tag and hand it over to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are in red-hot form after thrashing the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card game on Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champions are still considered one of the favorites to defend their title in Las Vegas this year despite a topsy-turvy regular season.

The Chiefs have attracted much attention as the most successful NFL team in the last five years. Interestingly, the Chiefs have also been the center of attraction off the field, thanks to Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop star Taylor Swift and Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes’ strong online presence.

Business is booming for the Chiefs with their jersey sales soaring, the Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' podcast taking off, Swift’s Hollywood friends watching games at Arrowhead, and a broader coverage of the Mahomes family since 2022 among other things.

That’s exactly what makes Newton think about the Chiefs in 2024. In a recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast on YouTube, the former NFL MVP gave his insights on why he feels the Chiefs are the NFL's new ‘America’s Team’.

“If anything, America’s Team is the Kansas City Chiefs. They've been able to be polarizing, not only just from the sports spectrum, but also from the culture standpoint. Everybody’s riding the wave of Taylor Swift. We've never really seen this. Everything that the Swifties touch turns into gold," he explained.

Dallas Cowboys' prestige at stake with yet another embarrassing NFL Playoff exit

Just a few weeks ago, the Cowboys were among the favorites for the Super Bowl title after leading the league with the highest-scoring offense and a top-five defense. The epic collapse raised a few questions about quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy’s ability to guide Dallas to glory.

Qualifying for the playoffs has been automatic under McCarthy, so the result against the Packers was a heavy blow for the front office that waxed lyrical about the team’s elite offense and defense all season.

Prescott, who led the NFL with 36 touchdowns with his 4,516 yards passing, succumbed to the Packers’ stoic defense on the night. Newton was critical of the quarterback's playoff stats and questioned the hype around the Cowboys in 2024.

"That ain’t America’s Team. I love Dak, I love the whole prestige of the Dallas Cowboys, but what the f**k have they done?", he said.

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will not lose his job as the Cowboys head coach. With one year left on his contract, McCarthy will have a lot to prove to earn an extension at the end of next season.

