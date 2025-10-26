Cam Newton reveals true feelings on Carmelo Anthony being accused of betraying LeBron James by hosting Stephen A. Smith

Cam Newton shared his honest thoughts on the accusations made by former NFL star Doc Holliday, who claimed Carmelo Anthony betrayed his good friend and four-time NBA champion, LeBron James. This was after the retired 10-time NBA All-Star hosted Stephen A.Smith, who has a feud with James, on his show.&quot;I work alongside with Stephen A. Smith,&quot; Cam Newton said on Saturday on the '4th &amp; 1' show (Timestamp-2:35). &quot;So dare I say, 'they lying,' because, me know Stephen that he won't lie about that. ... And that's not to say LeBron James is a bad individual. What I am going to say is hey, those experiences can be true. But one the same thing, we can't put people on these pedestals and not expect them to be real or authentic. ... So we had to cite the source like that.&quot;&quot;I would say, that's why I really appreciate athlete generated content. Because, Carmelo really did this big one. And some would say why the hell would Carmelo allow another man to come on his platform to talk smack about a person that Carmelo say is his friend? But I would say this publicly ... the thing about content is this, you can't do two things at the same time and be effective. Those two things, you can't talk and listen. ... So no matter the plaform is, you can speak on how you feel. Everybody is entitled to their own judgement.&quot;On the &quot;7 pm in Brooklyn&quot; show with smith-s-blistering-attack&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;Carmelo Anthony, Stephen A. Smith claimed that LeBron James had set him up in the viral clip of them arguing on the sidelines in March. Doc Holliday was not appreciative of the fact that Anthony did not defend his friend during these accusations.&quot;Carmelo betrayed LeBron, in my opinion,&quot; Holliday said in a clip he posted last Tuesday. &quot;And all the reasons I say this is that he allowed Stephen to come to his platform, his podcast, and sit across from him, and talk mad trash about his boy LeBron and not say anything.&quot;Cam Newton shares his thoughts on LeBron James keeping his relationship with his family privateOn the show, Cam Newton also discussed the four-time NBA champion keeping his relationship with his wife, Savannah, and kids out of the spotlight.&quot;We never hear anything about LeBron James,&quot; Newton said. &quot;He's moved millitant ever since he was 18 years old. He's 41. He's grew up right in front of our eyes. Don't nobody really know how him and Savannah James' relationship is, in a positive way.&quot;&quot;We don't really know what him and Bronny James or his daughter Z or Bryce James is. These are things that he has kept very close, near and dear.&quot;Cam Newton also addressed the strained relationship between James and Russell Westbrook. This came to light in Yaron Weitzman's new book called &quot;A Hollywood Ending: The Dreams and Drama of the LeBron Lakers.&quot;