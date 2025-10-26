Cam Newton’s GF Jasmin drops 3-word reaction as Klay Thompson loses focus over Megan Thee Stallion’s bodycon dress during food review

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, is impressed with Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s chemistry.An Instagram video shared on Saturday showed Stallion inviting the Dallas Mavericks star to join her for a “food review” segment. It started as a casual tasting, but Thompson’s attention wandered to the rapper's high-neck bodycon dress.Mid-review, he blurted out, “You see this fit though,&quot; looking at Stallion's backside. She playfully scolded him for eating too soon, saying, &quot;Baby, get your piece.&quot;Thompson had a short reply: &quot;Body is tea.&quot;After seeing their chemistry, Brown dropped a three-word comment.&quot;I love this,&quot; Brown wrote.The remark received 235 likes.Source: (Via Instagram/ @theestallion)As the review went on, Stallion joked that she was not pleased with her cooked dish.“Maybe like a six out of 10, five out of,&quot; Stallion said.Thompson said he felt “honored&quot; to be on &quot;Megan’s Food Review.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThompson and Stallion went official on July 16. They made their red carpet debut at the inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.Meanwhile, Brown and Newton have been celebrating their own milestones, recently welcoming a baby boy. They also share a 19-month old daughter. Newton confirmed the happy news on &quot;The Tamron Hall Show&quot; on Oct. 9, saying, “Oh, he’s already here.”The ex-Carolina Panthers quaterback is a father to nine children.Newton and Brown met in 2022.Also Read: Nick Wright's wife Danielle hypes up Stallion over Thompson's GF's latest 'Lover Girl' releaseCam Newton’s baby’s mother reacts to iconic “Regina George pumping milk in Versace, Bulgari” photoThe iconic 2018 image of Rachel McAdams' character from &quot;Mean Girls,&quot; Regina George, resurfaced on Instagram on Oct. 16. She was using a breast pump while wearing a Versace blazer and Bulgari jewelry .Jasmin Brown reposted the photo on her Instagram story on the same day and added three fire emojis.The image likely resonated with her as she is juggling life with a newborn son and 19-month-old daughter.The photo originally appeared in the &quot;Girls Girls Girls&quot; magazine.Also Read: Cam Newton reveals he &quot;despised&quot; Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith for &quot;hating&quot; on ex-Panthers QB during NFL career