Cam Newton’s baby's mom shares her take as iconic “Regina George pumping milk in Versace, Bulgari” moment resurfaces online

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, is juggling life with a newborn and a toddler.She reposted a viral photo of Rachel McAdams using a breast pump while wearing a Versace blazer and Bulgari jewelry.Brown added three fire emojis on her Instagram story on Wednesday.Brown also posted several moments of her nursing her newborn.The original photo of McAdams was taken in 2018 by Claire Rothstein for "Girls Girls Girls" magazine. It showed the actress pumping for breast milk, just six months after giving birth. Fans of the 2004 movie "Mean Girls" recognized the connection to McAdams' iconic portrayal of Regina George, the stylish and commanding leader of "The Plastics."The "Who What Wear" Facebook page highlighted McAdams' photo with the breast pumps on Dec. 19,2019. A fan noted the clever interplay and dropped a witty comment."I saw Regina George wearing Versace and a breast pump, so I'm wearing Versace and a breast pump," the fan wrote.The photo has become a classic.Cam Newton's baby's mother Jasmin Brown shares the reality of handling two kidsCam Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, shared a look at the reality of taking care of a toddler and a newborn at the same time.She reposted a black-and-white night vision video from Instagram user Ammy Rivaas. The clip showed a mom trying to calm her upset toddler, who was feeling jealous because the baby was getting more attention."Mom of 2 is not an easy job," the original overlay text read.Brown added a caption."Live footage of me and my toddler and my newborn 😩😭😭 my poor babygirl is so jealous," Brown wrote on Wednesday. "We're working it out tho."She added another text."She's not THIS stressed but I know she misses when she had ME to herself. 😌," Brown wrote.Brown shared the news of her second pregnancy on May 11."Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows… Cheers to our growing tribe," Brown wrote on Instagram.Their newborn is Newton's ninth child. Their first, a daughter, was born in March 2024.Newton shares four children with his ex, Kia Proctor. They have four biological children together: Chosen Sebastian (born 2015), Camidas Swain (born 2017), Cashmere Saint (born 2019) and Sovereign-Dior Cambella (born 2020). He also helps raise Proctor's daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.Newton also has a son with LeReina Shaw, Caesar Lorenzo Newton (born 2020), along with helping raise LaReina's older son, Jaden, from her previous relationship.