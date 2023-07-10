MLFootball argued that Cam Newton deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They shared his credentials in a lengthy tweet, finishing it with “iconic.”

MLFootball @_MLFootball



-2015 MVP

-Super Bowl appearance

-3x Pro Bowler

-1x 1st Team All-Pro

-2015 Offensive Player of The Year

-2011 Rookie of The Year

-PFWA All-Rookie Team

-Bert Bell Award Winner (2015)

But some football fans refuted Newton’s strong resume. One Twitter user commented:

“He doesn’t dive on fumbles in the biggest game of his life. No heart. Coward. I will forever and always remember him for that.”

Another Twitter user reacted:

“bigger hair than wins”

Even professional golfer Hunter Mahan reacted:

“It’s funny no one agrees. Zero back to back winning seasons.”

Here are other comments on MLFootball’s tweet.

Uncle Glenny @Maratea20G



Can never was. No Super Bowls. Only threw over 25TDs once, only threw over 4k once, double digit INTs in every season he played a… @_MLFootball In order to be in the HoF, you have to be considered the best at your position in your career. If not the best, in the conversation of the best.Can never was. No Super Bowls. Only threw over 25TDs once, only threw over 4k once, double digit INTs in every season he played a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @_MLFootball In order to be in the HoF, you have to be considered the best at your position in your career. If not the best, in the conversation of the best. Can never was. No Super Bowls. Only threw over 25TDs once, only threw over 4k once, double digit INTs in every season he played a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Two commenters pointed out that Donovan McNabb deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame more than Cam Newton. McNabb is a six-time Pro Bowler who has led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Conversely, Newton is the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record. He had 3,837 passing yards, 636 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns in those games.

He led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 but lost to the Denver Broncos. Since then, he only had one more winning season (2017), and his performance started to decline.

A Lisfranc fracture limited him to two games in the 2019 NFL season. After which, the Panthers allowed him to seek a trade. Unfortunately, he got no interest from other NFL teams, leading to his release.

Cam Newton played one season for the New England Patriots before returning to the Panthers. His emotional return did not translate into victories after losing his five starts.

Why is Cam Newton out of the NFL?

At 34 years old, Newton should still have enough in the tank to perform as an NFL quarterback. However, injuries and Father Time robbed him of the mobility that made him a dynamic quarterback.

Initially, the former Auburn standout mentioned that he was not open to becoming a backup quarterback. He changed his mind, but only if he became a backup for quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Justin Fields, among others.

Coincidentally, sports media personality Colin Cowherd pointed out that while Fields and Newton had exciting highlights, consistency has been their foremost issue.

He continued that Newton never had consecutive winning seasons and could not complete enough passes. The one-time All-Pro quarterback completed 59.9 percent of his throws. His highest completion rate was 67.5 percent (2018), but he also compiled 13 interceptions.

Meanwhile, he shared with Undefined’s Josina Anderson that his hairstyle and fashion sense led to teams passing on him.

Even if he is a free agent, Cam Newton ensures people won’t forget his football and philanthropic credentials. Hence, he might have created a LinkedIn account highlighting his accomplishments on and off the gridiron.

