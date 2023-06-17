Is Cam Newton on LinkedIn? Panthers icon makes debut on social media platform

Cam Newton has a prevalent following on social media with close to five million followers on Instagram and over one million on Twitter. The quarterback can be found on another social media platform, LinkedIn. Newton has a profile on the site with close to 30K followers.

Based on his activity, he has been on the platform for some time while still posting on Twitter and Instagram. Per his LinkedIn, he is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. The free agent signal-caller had a foundation called the Cam Newton Foundation.

A post from Newton's LinkedIn account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It focused on establishing and strengthening relationships with the communities of Charlotte and Atlanta. He has also used his massive net worth of $75 million to make a difference through his charity.

Cam Newton started growing his wealth when taken as the No.1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The Heisman Trophy winner won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, throwing for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns. Newton also rushed for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns in that 2011 season.

Cam Newton's Awards (L) and Experience (R) on listed on his LinkedIn page.

In the 2015 season, the Auburn Tigers great won the MVP award, throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 10 touchdowns on the ground. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season, coming up short against the Broncos.

Carolina cut the quarterback two games into the 2019 season, only to rejoin them in 2021 following a season with the Patriots in 2020.

Why Cam Newton is still a free agent

Newton with the Carolina Panthers

The 34-year-old is a free agent and is looking to play his 12th NFL season in 2023. Newton has a theory as to why he hasn't been signed by a team. While on the Undefined podcast, the All-Pro quarterback told Josina Anderson that his hair is the reason he's still on the market:

“It’s been hinted. And I’m not changing. People have hinted to where they say like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam.’ But, that was a different me. The thing that is always mentioned is, ‘Cam, you’re scaring people with how you look.'"

There's no indication that any team wants to sign the College Park, Georgia, native but we'll see as the 2023 season inches closer.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Undefined podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes