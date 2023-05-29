Cam Newton might not be throwing dimes on the field in the NFL these days, but he sure has a flair for Madden. One look at his profile on social media confirms just how good of a gamer he is. Arguably, he is one of the best among all NFL players.

However, there are other Madden streamers who do this professionally for a living. How does Newton compare to them? We may have found the answer when the former NFL MVP took on KayKayEs.

The rules of engagement were simple. It was supposed to be a best of three series. Cam Newton made it interesting by proposing a wager. KayKayEs suggested $1,000, to which they both agreed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first match began with the former NFL quarterback playing with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. His opposite number was playing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. Newton absolutely torched his opponent, winning the game 44-0.

Thereafter, he took to Instagram to brag about how well he was doing. He said,

“I've been known to be, but KK bro, say it ain't so KK. This one y'all say great at this?”

The second game saw the streamer play with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The former NFL MVP took on the current MVP's persona and played with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In a see-saw game, Cam Newton lost 33-34. In fact, had he taken a one-point conversion at the end of his last score, he could have tied the game. However, he failed with his two-point conversion before KayKayEs ran out the clock.

With the series tied at one apiece, the final game saw them play with the same teams as the first game. In the third game, the score was the Chargers leading 18-6, when Newton vanished from the screen. KayKayEs later revealed that the former NFL quarterback literally broke his controller, so he could not resume the game.

Cam Newton did not shy from honoring his commitment, giving $1,000 to KayKayEs for winning the series 2-1.

Cam Newton scored more points than KayKayEs in the series

Even though Cam Newton lost the series, he scored 83 points in total. KayKayEs scored just 52.

However, as has been the case with the former MVP's career of late, moments of brilliance could not overcome inconsistent play. It seemed as if his NFL form towards the end transferred on to the Madden gameplay as well.

Poll : 0 votes