Cam Skattebo's father responds after backlash for taking photo with MAGA supporter

Cam Skattebo's dad responded to the backlash he received for taking a picture with a MAGA supporter. On Friday, he tweeted that the attire worn by his companion does not reflect on his political views and opinions.&quot;Taking a picture with someone shouldn't mean I agree or disagree with someone's politics. I am neutral to both sides and just want our country to be a safe and flourishing. Have a great afternoon.&quot;Cam Skattebo's dad went viral after he shared a photo of himself going golfing with a companion. While the RB's father was flaunting a New York Giants hat, he received flak for his companion's MAGA hat. He was also wearing a green jacket with POTUS Donald Trump's name on it.Skattebo played for Sacramento State and Arizona State during his collegiate career. Brian Daboll's team acquired him with the 105th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.Despite it being his rookie campaign in the league, the running back has established himself as a key player on the offense alongside rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Cam Skattebo tallied 398 yards and five touchdowns for the Giants, who are 2-8 heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.Peter Schrager shares his honest thoughts on Cam Skattebo's impact on the GiantsOn Thursday's episode of &quot;NFL Live&quot;, analyst Peter Schrager opened up about Cam Skattebo's contribution for the Giants as a rookie in the league.&quot;It's an unbelievable connection that he has,&quot; Schrager said. &quot;It's because of the way he plays and it's because of the way he presents himself. He's a great kid and he just loves the game and the passion is real.&quot;The way he plays is so blue collar it sings to so much of what New York prides itself in. I know it sounds allegorical, I'm being too dramatic here. But the way he goes about his business, he might as well be working, you know, the New York city subway system.&quot;Now, I can tell you, that the Broncos weren't the only team who didn't necessarily appreciate this set of their Eagles win when he was out there shirtless. ... and they were doing flips. It's a lot for the other teams to take and a lot fo them want to get a lick on him. But I'll tell you, he plays one speed and one speed only. And guess what, this has really ignited the Giants fanbase.&quot;Against the Eagles in Week 6, Cam Skattebo had recorded 98 yards and three touchdowns receiving. Can he put up another impressive showcase on Sunday?