Camille Kostek charms Olivia Dunne with new stunning SI Swimsuit BTS shots

Camille Kostek and Olivia Dunne seem to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Having developed a strong friendhship over the past few months, the two stars are constantly in each other's mentions. In fact, they even hung out at the recent SI Swimsuit event.

Kostek, who recently shot with SI Swimsuit, shared a BTS video on her Instagram account. Sporting a royal blue two-piece swimsuit, she posed on a beach as the crew shot the campaign.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

"The shot 📷 vs the making of the shot 🎥 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023," Kostek wrote on her IG.

Many fans ended up praising the 31-year-old for her shot. Among them was Olivia Dunne, who proactively supported her friend's new photoshoot.

Olivia Dunne commented on Camille Kostek's recent post

She commented on the post:

"Very slay"

Earlier, Dunne also shared a photo from the SI Swimsuit event in May. The LSU gymnast attended and seemingly spent some time with Kostek and her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

Also adding snaps from her downtime in summer, Dunne wrote:

"There’s 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it…"

Camille Kostek has been making the most of her summer with partner Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are having their own relaxed time in summer.

Excluding a few work events and shoots, the couple has been sharing countless moments from their precious time together and seemingly also moved into a new house.

This weekend, Kostek shared photos of her and the NFL star on a farm, referring to the former player as her 'boy'. The post also featured their French bulldog Ralphie.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Post

Earlier in an Instagram story, Kostek shared clips from her new house. Though the location or details weren't revealed, it seems to be a perfect place customized to her and Gronk's taste.

Image Credit: Kostek's Instagram Post

Happy with the new home, the model wrote:

"This makes me so happy. We just moved into this home and we had this screen installed for days like this"

As per the story, the 'days like this' indicated rainy days, where they can sit and enjoy the rains from their house.

