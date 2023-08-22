IN PHOTOS: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek spend sunshine-filled weekend on a farm

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been living their best lives together with their pet dog. The two posed for some lovely pictures on Instagram at a farm.

The couple, who has been together for almost 10 years, were seen posing with their French Bulldog, Ralphe Gronkowski. They looked comfortable; Kostek sported an all-denim look, while Gronk opted for a salmon pink tank top.

The pictures were taken in collaboration with Los Sundays Tequila.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption of the post was:

"My kind of weekend 🌱♥️🌞 ft my boys, farm stands, giant cows, time in the sunshine and @los_sundays"

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Post

Camille showed her fans the fresh produce and animals on the farms she visited.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, spent a relaxing Sunday by the pool. Kostek shared photos of their day on Instagram, including one of Gronkowski floating on a giant inflatable swan. In her caption, she mentioned that they were enjoying their day off and that she had picked some vegetables from their garden to make a meal.

Kostek also reflected on her experience attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Week in 2016 and expressed gratitude for being a part of the iconic magazine.

Camille Kostek reveals her selfish pick for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Camille revealed that her dream choice for the magazine cover would be Margot Robbie. Kostek expressed her admiration for Robbie's recent film achievements and her desire to meet her.

"Also selfishly because I just want to meet her [Margot Robbie]," Kostek remarked happily."

Kostek herself appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover in 2019 and embraced a Barbie-inspired motif for her shoot.

She has always been a fan of Barbie and the color pink, as evidenced by her childhood love for Barbie dolls and dollhouses. Kostek attended the world premiere of the movie "Barbie" and was inspired by the "Barbiecore" aesthetic.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 284 votes