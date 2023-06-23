Camille Kostek has been a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for six years. She has had countless modeling opportunities and other experiences in the fashion and beauty sector.

But, for the former New England Patriots cheerleader, beauty isn't just skin deep. In a TikTok that was posted by Sports Illustrated, Kostek spoke about what her definition of beauty is.

She said that, to her, beauty is a multitude of characteristics. She said that first and most importantly, it's the person's identity. She said that who you are and what your intentions are is what brings beauty:

"Beauty to me is a lot of things. But, first and foremost it really is who are you? What are you about? What are your intentions? And for me, you know energy speaks. Having peace in your heart and kindness and just being gentle with people, that's beauty to me."

She said that to her it's all about energy. And, how someone's energy speaks to her. She added that kindness and having peace within when it comes to others is how she sees beauty.

Sports Illustrated has tried to change its persona of the annual Swimsuit edition, showing that everyone is beautiful in their own way.

Camille Kostek reveals whirlwind trip to Paris with Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating since 2013. When they started dating, he was the tight end for the New England Patriots and she was a cheerleader for the team.

Since then, he became one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, while winning four Super Bowl titles. She has elevated her career in the fashion and modeling industry.

The couple recently visited Paris and took in the sights and sounds of the iconic city. She documented the trip on her Instagram account a few days later while sharing details of the trip.

The couple enjoyed a trip to the Chanel store, which she said was one of the highlights of the trip. She said that they didn't realize that the store was closing in just 10 minutes and tried to hurry out ahead of time.

Kostek said that she and Gronkowski were told by employees to sit down and relax and to enjoy their shopping experience. In some of the photos that she posted, Gronkowski can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee in the Chanel store.

Kostek said that the two enjoyed walking through the city and seeing the markets and even riding bikes.

