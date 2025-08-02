"Camp just got better": George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session

The San Francisco 49ers started their training camp on July 23 in Santa Clara, California. Star tight end George Kittle has already joined the squad. On Friday, something fun happened off the field, as Claire Kittle surprised her husband and the rest of the 49ers.Claire sent sweet corn from Iowa, her home state. George thanked his wife in an Instagram story.“Shoutout to @clairekittle's fam for sending out some Iowa sweet corn for the boys!!!! If you know you know,” George wrote.Claire later reposted the story and said:“Camp just got better!!!! Trying to teach these boys a little something about IOWA.”&quot;Camp just got better&quot; - George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session [IG/@clairekittle]On July 24, Claire shared a story with followers on Instagram. She reposted a photo from the 49ers’ official account that showed Kittle holding a golden ticket to training camp. Along with the photo, Claire wrote a heartfelt message for her husband:“Hi I love you. You're amazing Happy year 9 ❤🤯.”Claire Kittle dropped heartfelt message on IG story for husband 49ers' TE Geroge Kittle [IG/@clairekittle]San Francisco’s training camp will go on until Aug. 23, including the preseason games.Also read: George Kittle and wife Claire receive wholesome reaction from WWE icon Nikki Bella on Lake Tahoe vacay recapClaire Kittle shares offseason pics with George KittleLast week, 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire, shared some offseason pictures at Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. The photo dump on July 22 featured a three-word caption:“Lake Tahoe moments 😍.”In one of the pictures, the couple posed during sunset hours near Lake Tahoe. Claire was dressed in a halter-style top featuring a V-neckline paired with matching yellow wide-legged pants, and accessorized with gold layered necklaces and hoop earrings.On the other hand, the NFL star wore a black short-sleeve hoodie paired with matching black shorts. He added sneakers, a black cap, layered bracelets and a chain to complete the outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former fitness trainer and 49ers TE got engaged on Aug. 10, 2018. They first eloped in April 2019 and got married in private. Later, they had a second wedding ceremony in April 2021 at their home in Nashville.Also read: &quot;You're amazing&quot; - George Kittle receives special tribute from wife Claire as TE enters 9th season with 49ers