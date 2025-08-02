  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Camp just got better": George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session

"Camp just got better": George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session

By Prasen
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:33 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"Camp just got better" - George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers started their training camp on July 23 in Santa Clara, California. Star tight end George Kittle has already joined the squad. On Friday, something fun happened off the field, as Claire Kittle surprised her husband and the rest of the 49ers.

Ad

Claire sent sweet corn from Iowa, her home state. George thanked his wife in an Instagram story.

“Shoutout to @clairekittle's fam for sending out some Iowa sweet corn for the boys!!!! If you know you know,” George wrote.

Claire later reposted the story and said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Camp just got better!!!! Trying to teach these boys a little something about IOWA.”
&quot;Camp just got better&quot; - George Kittle&#039;s wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session [IG/@clairekittle]
"Camp just got better" - George Kittle's wife Claire sends special surprise to All-Pro TE during 49ers training session [IG/@clairekittle]

On July 24, Claire shared a story with followers on Instagram. She reposted a photo from the 49ers’ official account that showed Kittle holding a golden ticket to training camp. Along with the photo, Claire wrote a heartfelt message for her husband:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Hi I love you. You're amazing Happy year 9 ❤🤯.”
Claire Kittle dropped heartfelt message on IG story for husband 49ers&#039; TE Geroge Kittle [IG/@clairekittle]
Claire Kittle dropped heartfelt message on IG story for husband 49ers' TE Geroge Kittle [IG/@clairekittle]

San Francisco’s training camp will go on until Aug. 23, including the preseason games.

Ad

Also read: George Kittle and wife Claire receive wholesome reaction from WWE icon Nikki Bella on Lake Tahoe vacay recap

Claire Kittle shares offseason pics with George Kittle

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire, shared some offseason pictures at Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. The photo dump on July 22 featured a three-word caption:

“Lake Tahoe moments 😍.”

In one of the pictures, the couple posed during sunset hours near Lake Tahoe. Claire was dressed in a halter-style top featuring a V-neckline paired with matching yellow wide-legged pants, and accessorized with gold layered necklaces and hoop earrings.

Ad

On the other hand, the NFL star wore a black short-sleeve hoodie paired with matching black shorts. He added sneakers, a black cap, layered bracelets and a chain to complete the outfit.

Ad

The former fitness trainer and 49ers TE got engaged on Aug. 10, 2018. They first eloped in April 2019 and got married in private. Later, they had a second wedding ceremony in April 2021 at their home in Nashville.

Also read: "You're amazing" - George Kittle receives special tribute from wife Claire as TE enters 9th season with 49ers

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications