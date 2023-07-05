Brittany Mahomes must have missed the memo that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, as she took to social media to post four photos of herself in a new outfit. Fans rejected the look almost ubiquitously on Reddit, taking the opportunity to collectively spew venom. Here's a look at what was said:

Most agree that the spotlight on Brittany Mahomes comes essentially exclusively from her husband's success. Without No. 15 lighting up the league, much of the league's fans would have their attention focused on someone else. As far as her fame is concerned, the quarterback's wife is hoping for another monumental season. That said, age is serving as a key obstacle to her husband's success.

Age serving as biggest obstacle for Mahomes' fame as 2023 season approaches

No. 15 at 149th Kentucky Derby

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs himself might be able to define age as just a number, but his two most important pillars of support are both nearing the end of their careers. Travis Kelce will be 34 this season and, despite coming off seven straight 1000-yard seasons, is not immune to the rigors of the NFL.

With so many touches, he's seen as many hits as anyone still in the league at his age. Eventually, his body will break down. The only question is "when." Will the hourglass run out this season?

Even if he doesn't fall apart instantly, even a slip to Rob Gronkowski's level of production near the end of his career could slip the offense into a gear just slow enough to drop several games, which could create a snowball effect, at least when it comes to getting to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the elephant in the room for the Chiefs is also Andy Reid. The head coach is 65 years old and exactly at the normal retirement age. Of course, most successful coaches elect to continue to coach, but the health scare Reid gave the league last year reminds fans that nothing is forever.

With just one more Super Bowl victory or deep playoff run, the coach may decide to walk out on or near the top.

If it was just Kelce or just Reid fighting their age, most could write off one or both running out of time. However, with two key aging assets proping Mahomes off, the time left for the quarterback and both his tight end and head coach becomes more dicey with every passing game.

That said, precedent does exist for both pieces to play for another five years, but the catch is that Kelce would be setting records if he earned more than 1,190 yards this season, according to Statmuse, let alone five years from now.

Will Patrick Mahomes have both Andy Reid and Travis Kelce for the 2024 season?

