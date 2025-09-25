Cardi B gets honest about Stefon Diggs's 'respectful' approach to winning rapper's heart post-divorce from ex Offset

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been dating since earlier in 2025 and the rapper recently confirmed they are expecting their first child together. Cardi B has been doing promotional appearances the past week since the launch of her latest album, &quot;Am I The Drama?&quot;. Her latest media appearance came on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast with Alex Cooper. Cardi B revealed that she was hesitant to start a new relationship after her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Offset. She said that Stefon Diggs was very 'respectful' in pursuing a relationship with her. “It wasn't a DM thing. I could feel the vibe that he liked me, but he never like approached me. But I always heard he was like, he was into me, but he never approached me. He was very respectful and stuff like that. So, it was just this one time that I was like, ‘You have to move on. You have to move on,’ and it's like, no matter how much times you go to the club and think that this is gonna distract you, you know what you have to do to move on. In order to move on, you have to be, you know, like getting attention from somebody.&quot;Cardi B continued by revealing when she realized that she was ready to move on with a new relationship.&quot;If you're so used to getting attention from one person, you have to get attention from somebody, because at the end of day you could party, you could club, you could work, you could job, you could get your hair done. At the end of the day, you kind of want somebody to talk to. You need somebody to talk to, so I asked somebody, it's like, ‘Hey, it feels illegal,’ and we just talked. We got to know each other. We was getting to know each other for a little bit. Not too much. We wasn't doing too much, though. Not too much.” -Cardi B said on &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; [TS: 52:56]Cardi B's choice in outfit was a nod to her beau as she wore Stefon Diggs' New England Patriots jersey for the interview. Cardi B said Stefon Diggs helped her 'heal' from divorceIn her most recent interviews, Cardi B has been opening up about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. In an interview with CBS Mornings last week, the rapper told host Gayle King that the wide receiver told her he would 'heal' her after her divorce. &quot;One time he just told me. ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay,'&quot;-Cardi B said on &quot;CBS Mornings&quot;It was during that interview that Cardi B also revealed that they were expecting their first child together in the coming months. The rapper confirmed that their baby will arrive before her tour kicks off in February 2026. She is already a mom to three children from her marriage to Offset, daughter Kulture and Blossom and son Wave.