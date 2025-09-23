OnlyF*ns creator Brittney Jones claims she had a sexual relationship with Stefon Diggs while he was with Cardi B. Jones congratulated the rapper on her pregnancy on Wednesday, which garnered a lot of attention.

"I'm not even mad at Cardi B. Congrats to them! That boy got some good a** d**k so I understand her trapping him. Y'all know I can take pipe but that lil boy had me tapping," Jones tweeted.

Source: (Via X/ @BrittneyJonesXX)

She also dropped screenshots of flirty texts with Diggs, and an alleged $2,000 payment from him.

“Guess I’m the baby daddy snatcher," Jones tweeted.

Jones escalated the drama on Sunday. The OnlyF*ns star claimed she and Diggs made two adult videos together and threatened to release them.

"When people accuse me of wanting clout but they don’t know if I really wanted it I would post one of the numerous nudes he sent me or one of the two xxx videos we made. FYI yeah I massage his b**ty hole and nuts with my tongue. In my Suki voice ‘now I’m eating his a**,” Jones tweeted.

Source: (Via X/ @BrittneyJonesXX)

Cardi B is having her fourth child, and first with Diggs. She shared the news on Wednesday in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings." The baby is due before her tour starts in February. She is also busy with her new album, "Am I the Drama?" which was released on Friday.

Meanwhile, Diggs is dealing with paternity drama with another woman who said he is the father of her kids.

Brittney Jones fires back at Cardi B after rapper’s alleged dig at women linked to Stefon Diggs

After confirming she is pregnant with Stefon Diggs' baby, Cardi B clapped back at women claiming they're also carrying the Patriots wide receiver's child.

"That’s your baby daddy b**ch," Cardi B said on Sunday. "That’s OUR baby daddy now. We gon work it out.”

Only Dubs on X posted the rapper's rant from her Instagram Story, which Brittney Jones reposted.

"Why should baby mama’s beef. Not like anyone got cheated on. She the last baby mama. Not number 1, 2 or 3. Can’t get mad at people that came before you,” Jones tweeted.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @BrittneyJonesXX)

During a live chat on X Spaces on Monday, Cardi B revealed that her divorce from rapper Offset is being held up.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties," Cardi B said. "I’m fighting for that.”

She filed for divorce in July 2024 after seven years of marriage. Offset responded in May, asking for spousal support.

