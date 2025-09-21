  • home icon
  "That's your baby daddy b*tch": Cardi B snaps at other women allegedly pregnant by Stefon Diggs 4 days after confirming baby no. 1 with Patriots WR

“That’s your baby daddy b*tch”: Cardi B snaps at other women allegedly pregnant by Stefon Diggs 4 days after confirming baby no. 1 with Patriots WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 21, 2025 17:30 GMT
&ldquo;That&rsquo;s your baby daddy b*tch&rdquo;: Cardi B snaps at other women allegedly pregnant by Stefon Diggs as rapper expects her 4th child with Patriots WR
“That’s your baby daddy b*tch”: Cardi B snaps at other women allegedly pregnant by Stefon Diggs as rapper expects her 4th child with Patriots WR (Credits: Getty and @lordgisselle Instagram)

Cardi B responded to the drama around Stefon Diggs and the paternity lawsuit on Saturday. While cooking pasta in her kitchen, Cardi went live on Instagram and addressed the rumors that Diggs fathered a child with another woman while dating her.

She quoted Shirley Brown’s song Woman to Woman and said:

“Hello Barbara, this is Shirley… Yeah, that’s your baby daddy, bit. Yeah, that’s my baby daddy too, girl. Well, what now? I don’t f—in know. We’ll figure it out, bit.
Cardi B, who is expecting her fourth child and first with Diggs breaks silence as Aileen Lopera aka Lord Gisselle's paternity lawsuit against Patriots wide receiver came to light on Thursday.

Aileen gave birth to a daughter named Charliee Harper Diggs Lopera in April 2025. She filed a paternity lawsuit against Stefon Diggs in December 2024, while still pregnant.

The 33-year-old Fashion Nova model, influencer, and founder of The Skin Line asked for sole custody, but offered Diggs visitation rights.

In July 2025, Diggs replied saying he’s “not certain” he’s the father. He requested a DNA test If proven to be the dad, he wants joint custody and offered to split costs for pregnancy, birth and legal fees.

Diggs has one confirmed child, a daughter named Nova, born in October 2016. The mother is believed to be Tyler-Marie, a model and influencer. Diggs and Tyler-Marie are no longer together but co-parent Nova.

On Wednesday, Cardi B appeared on CBS Mornings and confirmed she’s pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby. Baby is due before her February 2026 tour kicks off.

Stefon Diggs reaction to Cardi B’s pregnancy went viral

When asked about Cardi B’s pregnancy before Patriots practice on Sept 17, Stefon Diggs kept it low-key.

“Oh, my personal life? I told you about that," Diggs said. "We don’t talk too much about my personal life. But I heard about that."
However, under Cardi’s Instagram post, teasing her Little Miss Drama tour, Diggs dropped three comments.

“Proud of you for staying focused.❤️”
“100% team boy.💙😩🙏🏾”
“Thinking of Spanish names… right now.👨🏽‍🍼”

Later, at Cardi’s album release party on Friday, Diggs surprised her with a massive bouquet of Venus Le Fleur red roses, a vase decorated with Cardi’s face alongside a big hug and smile outside the venue.

Interestingly, Cardi B confirmed pregnancy with Diggs two weeks after she denied the rumors.

On September 2, the rapper was leaving a Los Angeles courtroom after being cleared of a 2018 assault charge. As she walked out, a reporter asked her about the pregnancy rumors involving Offset and Stefon Diggs, and Cardi snapped.

She grabbed a pen from a fan nearby and threw it at the reporter, shouting:

“LEARN TO RESPECT WOMEN!!!”

Looking back, Cardi B went Instagram official with Stefon Diggs on June 1.

