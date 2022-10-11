“It feels like the end of the road” - NFL analyst claims Carolina was Baker Mayfield’s last stop in the NFL

Baker Mayfield was lauded by many as someone who was always able to make something out of nothing. From being a college walk-on to becoming a first overall pick to the playoffs with the Browns, the quarterback has certainly achieved more than what people expected many times. However, one NFL analyst has claimed that his fire will run out this year.

"I feel for the guy on one hand. On the other hand, he hasn't helped himself, definitely not on the field. He's had a lot thrown at him in the first couple of years, but that's the NFL, and there's a ton of draft picks that get dropped in inopportune situations. And, oftentimes, the higher you get picked, the more chaotic it is."

Joe Person @josephperson Wilks on Mayfield: I think Baker would tell you he needs to play better. Wilks on Mayfield: I think Baker would tell you he needs to play better.

He went on, claiming that the Panthers could be Mayfield's final stop in the NFL:

"And then to end up in Carolina in kind of an even worse situation than where you came from and expect to go... It feels like the end of the road. And the problem is that he's so variable that if he's not going to be a starter in the NFL anymore... he's got that starter mentality, and it's going to be hard to make that transition if this is the end of the road for him."

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Baker Mayfield will be playing for his 6th head coach in five NFL seasons Baker Mayfield will be playing for his 6th head coach in five NFL seasons

Baker Mayfield's fall

At the end of the 2020 season, the sky seemed to be the limit for Mayfield after going 11-5 and winning a playoff game. However, after a tough 2021 campaign and the resulting arrival of Deshaun Watson, the quarterback's time in Cleveland was over.

After a long wait throughout the offseason, he was finally traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he won the starting job over Sam Darnold. Now, after a 1-4 start to 2022, the question of his future with the team and potentially the league has been gaining traction. Now, with head coach Matt Rhule fired, the Panthers are facing a complete rebuild. Will Baker Mayfield make the front office think twice?

