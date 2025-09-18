Carson Wentz makes his feelings known about JJ McCarthy dealing with ankle injury after taking over starter role

JJ McCarthy suffered an injury in the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 2024 No. 10 pick missed his entire rookie season after tearing his right knee meniscus in last year's preseason.The quarterback sprained his ankle during a play against the Falcons and will be sidelined for Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will lead Minnesota's offense at U.S. Bank Stadium.Wentz addressed the media and shared some bits from his conversation with McCarthy as he recovers.&quot;I talked to him quite a bit when he found out, and it was banged up a little after game, didn't know to what extent, but I just told him, 'Hey, career's long, this might feel like you have so much going on right now, but just stay the course,'&quot; Wentz said on Wednesday.&quot;Just reminded him like, 'Trust your faith, God got a plan.' Like, He is writing that story. And he's been great, he's in good spirits and hopefully gets better soon.&quot;McCarthy is expected to be away from action for a few weeks. It will interesting to see what the Vikings' decision would be if Wentz drops some great performances.Will they bench McCarthy, or will they prefer to nurture their asset rather than focusing on results with a veteran? Only time will tell.Kevin O'Connell reacts to JJ McCarthy's ankle injuryMinnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the media on Monday about the team's quarterback room situation. He also provided an update on JJ McCarthy's recovery.&quot;Obviously tough news there, so we've got our work cut out for us,&quot; O'Connell said.&quot;It was pretty crushing this morning to hear. For J.J., he's in a long process, a long journey right now where there's going to be some ups and downs. And as a team, I think our ability to play a little bit more consistent around him on the offensive side, we've got to find a way to eliminate those and limit them in any way possible.&quot;McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' season opener versus the Bears.Meanwhile, he threw 11 completions for 158 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Falcons. McCarthy has also been sacked nine times in two games.