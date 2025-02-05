CeeDee Lamb's former teammate gives clear verdict on Jerry Jones' mismanagement of $136,000,000 WR

Current Kansas City Chiefs and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot believes Jerry Jones mismanaged CeeDee Lamb's contractual situation last offseason.

Jones and Lamb couldn't reach an agreement on the latter's contract extension before the 2024 season. As a result, Lamb decided to skip voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp, and mandatory training camp. Finally, Jones and Lamb agreed to a four-year $136 million deal, with $100 fully guaranteed. The deal also included a $38 million signing bonus.

While it was great news for Cowboys fans that Lamb was now under contract for the long haul, the amount of time it took to finalize the deal greatly affected the Cowboys as a team. Hendershot explained in his interview with RJ Ochoa on Wednesday that having offseason training without their No. 1 receiving target created some overall chemistry issues.

"You just think about Ceedee Lamb and how much he does for our offense, and what ball camp does for you in your season, and summer camp and OTAs and all that. And Ceedee wasn't at one of those," Hendershot said. "That's Dak's number one target. ... We probably went four or five months without seeing Ceedee. But it just like the fact that I just feel like, when you have a player of that magnitude, like Ceedee, we know the type of player he is. You want to take care of that, you wanna get that sorted, him and Dak get their connection on it."

CeeDee Lamb remains a bright spot in Cowboys' underwhelming 2024 season

While the Dallas Cowboys were able to lock down CeeDee Lamb for the next several years before the 2024 season, Dallas experienced a very underwhelming year that followed. The team finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Image Source: Imagn)

Lamb, however, remained as productive as ever. The 25-year-old hauled 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. While Lamb is perhaps the biggest producer on the Cowboys' offense, Dallas will likely look to add more offensive weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott to take the load off Lamb next season.

Finding a good compliment to Lamb in the 2025 NFL draft or free agency could likely be the key to helping Dallas' offense take the next step in the franchise's 2025 campaign.

