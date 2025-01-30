NFL insider's diary: Jets GM's tough in-tray and Cowboys' plan to get CeeDee Lamb some help

The New York Jets are always a hot topic of conversation in the off-season. Since arriving in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, I’ve been asking around and getting additional opinions on what people think of the head coach and general manager hirings by the franchise.

Jets' new members: Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn

As was the case while in Frisco, everyone has something positive to say about Darren Mougey, the team’s new general manager. One theme was that he’s honest and trustworthy and you can take him at his word. Another person mentioned that, when in meetings with the Broncos brass, Mougey would never speak out of line and when he did speak, it was always something intelligent.

And while most were positive on the Aaron Glenn hiring, they were surprised the Jets went that route coming off the Robert Saleh firing. In other words, many feel the Jets should’ve gone with an offensive-minded head coach, where the main problems on the team can be found, and then let the coach hire a defensive coordinator to run the unit that has a ton of talent.

But will it work this time? One trusted source put it best and, without mentioning the name Woody Johnson, replied, “That’s a tough building to have success in.”

Dallas Cowboys new HC Brian Schottenheimer under pressure

After the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, there’s been a lot of talk as to what the Dallas Cowboys will do in the offseason and during the draft.

I’m told the team will look for a receiver during the first two rounds of the draft to pair with CeeDee Lamb, who they signed to a massive contract extension last August. Aging veteran Brandin Cooks will be a free agent come March, and the team has no true No. 2 receiver.

They will also look for help in the defensive front seven during the draft, specifically to stop the run. Dallas was the fourth-worst rushing defense in the league last season, surrendering 2,331 yards. Mazi Smith, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, has been a disappointment, and veteran middle linebacker Eric Kendricks is a free agent.

Dallas also wants to resign center Brock Hoffman, yet they are debating how much to pay him. Hoffman is a restricted free agent coming off his terrific 2024 season, meaning he can’t really test the market despite the fact that teams other than the Cowboys are interested in him. Scenarios include Dallas placing a tender on him, which would guarantee his pay for at least one year or allow him to negotiate a deal that the Cowboys could then match. Of course, signing him to a multi-year deal is also an option.

Finally, Dallas will likely look for a new offensive line coach, as they are not happy with the development of the unit. There’s a possibility they bring in a new offensive line coach to work with or replace Mike Solari, who presently leads the unit.

