Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in trouble for breach of contract: Report 

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was in the news recently and not for a good reason. He is in a bit of trouble. The second-year wide receiver is reportedly being sued by LeafTrading cards for failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company.

LeafTrading is a Dallas-based company that filed the suit in Denton County, Texas. The news was reported by Mike Fisher of SI.com.

Brian Gray, the CEO of LeafTrading, issued a statement about the situation on Twitter.

Gray tweeted:

“Leaf has filed the first-ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract, so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements,” Gray wrote. “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.”

The company will be seeking damages, attorney fees, and will ask the court to serve Lamb with the suit at his home or the Cowboys’ offices in Frisco, Texas.

The company, also, claims that, by Lamb not fulfilling his deal, it is a "loss of income and loss of goodwill" because of customers who failed to receive autographed cards from Lamb that were promised by the company.

The result is reportedly less than $100,000, according to court documents. This is the first time that LeafTrading has filed a lawsuit on an athlete for not fulfilling their contract.

Luckily for Lamb, he shouldn't face any suspension time, due to this little bit of trouble.

CeeDee Lamb is expected to have a much bigger role in 2022

Lamb was drafted with Dallas' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL darft with pick No. 17 overall.

As a rookie, he made an early impact. In his first season in the NFL, Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. He finished second to Justin Jefferson in receiving yards among rookies.

Lamb took a leap last year in his second season. He recorded 79 receptions for 1,102 yards, and six touchdowns, upping his totals from his rookie season. Lamb also made the Pro Bowl last season.

This off-season, the Cowboys traded away their other star wide receiver, Amari Cooper. The Browns acquired Cooper in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson also left in free agency, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

With two of their top four receivers gone next season, Lamb and Michael Gallup (who the Cowboys extended in the off-season) will have much bigger roles heading into 2022.

