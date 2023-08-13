Chanen and Juwan Johnson grossed out after trying breast milk - "Very unsure how to feel"

Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen keep their fans updated about their newborn daughter, J'Adore. They make videos where they either tell stories about how she was born or try out new things related to their child.

This time, the couple tried Chanen's breast milk. It was their very first time tasting it, and, given their video, the two were unsure of how their little experiment would go. She wrote:

"Very unsure how to feel about this."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She started out by saying that, as she had gone to the dentist, she could not breastfeed her daughter. This gave her the idea of trying out her own breast milk. She also made her husband taste it.

Chanen asked: "Is it delicious smelling?"

"It just smell like it's clean," replied Johnson.

"Well, period, I am clean. Dang. I want to make sure you're actually getting it. Vanilla milk. Oh, my gosh. You hate it. You do. You hate it, stop," said Chanen.

After Juwan tried the milk, it was his wife's turn to taste it:

"Drink it. Dang. It's your stuff. It can't be that bad. You going back? Can you swallow?" asked Juwan.

"Whoa. We don't need to buy milk anymore. It does taste like almond milk," said she.

Given her facial expression, it really looked like Chanen did not enjoy the taste of the milk.

Chanen Johnson elaborated on her "easy delivery"

Juwan and Chanen welcomed their first child, a daughter, after a difficult journey with infertility. The couple had suffered two miscarriages before this successful pregnancy.

She shared on social media that, despite some challenges like rapid dilation and difficulty with epidurals, she had an overall easy delivery.

"After like 4 rounds of pumps and 10 minutes of pushing, uh, baby girl popped out. That was really easy. I'm not gonna lie. That was like, not hard at all. I mean, it was like, hard to push, you know, but, like, it wasn't. I'd do it again," said Johnson.

The Johnsons are thrilled to finally welcome their rainbow baby after their struggles.