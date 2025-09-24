  • home icon
  Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia praises 'precious friend' for supporting her recent comment on Charlie Kirk's death

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia praises 'precious friend' for supporting her recent comment on Charlie Kirk's death

By Garima
Modified Sep 24, 2025 20:16 GMT
Clark and Tavia Hunt (L) Charlie Kirk (R) Image credit: Getty
Clark and Tavia Hunt (L) Charlie Kirk (R) Image credit: Getty

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative political activist, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. He was shot in the neck during a discussion about mass shootings in the U.S. and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The news led to many speaking out against violence, while others, possibly motivated by differing political opinions, celebrated the attack.

After Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, said:

“When a man’s life ended in public for having different beliefs, leaving a wife without a husband and 2 children without a father and you dismiss it or celebrate it, that has nothing to do with who he was, that is a reflection of who you are.”
Tavia’s friend, Sarah Beardan Smith, supported the message as she wrote on her Instagram story:

“‘...that if a reflection of who are you.’ This precious friend always amazes me with her words 🫶.

Tavia reshared Smith’s upload on her own story on Wednesday, writing:

“Love you❤️”
@taviahunt&#039;s Instagram story
@taviahunt's Instagram story

Tavia Hunt penned a lengthy note after Charlie Kirk’s death

Tavia Hunt wrote a lengthy note on Instagram following Charlie Kirk’s death. A week ago, she shared an Instagram post which included the words:

“Charlie Kirk—a courageous champion of faith, freedom, and the future of America. Our hearts ache for his beautiful wife, Erika, and their precious children. … What an amazing husband and father and tireless advocate for family he was—his devotion at home was as strong as his calling in public life.
"… As a society, we must be reminded that human life is sacred and never disposable. We must learn again to disagree with words, not weapons. That is exactly what Charlie modeled — he met opposition with dialogue, not violence, and proved that conviction and civility can walk hand in hand."
Tavia expressed that Kirk’s voice will continue to resonate, inspiring others to live with conviction, courage and hope.

Garima

