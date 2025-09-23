"This is absolutely insane": NFL analyst torches Donald Trump for comments at Charlie Kirk memorial service

Charlie Kirk's memorial service was held on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. US President Donald Trump was also present and gave a speech to honor the late political activist.During his speech, Trump spoke about how Kirk was kind-hearted and wished for the best for his friends and foes alike. However, he stated that this is where he had different views from the activist.&quot;In a private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk was,&quot; Trump said. &quot;A missionary with a noble spirit and a great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I am sorry Erika.&quot;USA Today sports contributor and NFL analyst Lindsey torched Donald Trump for these comments during Kirk's memorial service.&quot;I mean this is absolutely insane for a president to say,&quot; Lindsey wrote on X, referring to Trump's comment.Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University. After a 33-hour manhunt, police officials managed to arrest the alleged main suspect of the incident, 26-year-old Tyler Robinson. At the memorial service, his wife, Erika Kirk, said that she 'forgave' Robinson for allegedly murdering her husband.Emmanuel Acho shares his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's glorification after deathOn social media, former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho discussed how his &quot;white brothers and sisters&quot; were celebrating Charlie Kirk's life.He stated that the late political activist should be &quot;humanized&quot; posthumously rather than being labeled as a hero or devil.&quot;Charlie Kirk's death has really shaken me to the core the last 36 hours because of the diversiveness in our world,&quot; Acho said. &quot;We have some people that are trying to demonize him, and I don't believe he was a demon, though, he said things that were very offensive to people that look like me.&quot;We have other people trying to memorialize him, and I do not believe he was a hero. ... Instead, what I believe we should be doing is humanizing him, because he said a lot of great things for a lot of people, and he said a lot of hurtful things to a lot of people.&quot;Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.