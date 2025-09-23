  • home icon
  "This is absolutely insane": NFL analyst torches Donald Trump for comments at Charlie Kirk memorial service

"This is absolutely insane": NFL analyst torches Donald Trump for comments at Charlie Kirk memorial service

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 23, 2025
NFL analyst torches Donald Trump for comments at Charlie Kirk memorial service
NFL analyst torches Donald Trump for comments at Charlie Kirk memorial service

Charlie Kirk's memorial service was held on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. US President Donald Trump was also present and gave a speech to honor the late political activist.

During his speech, Trump spoke about how Kirk was kind-hearted and wished for the best for his friends and foes alike. However, he stated that this is where he had different views from the activist.

"In a private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk was," Trump said. "A missionary with a noble spirit and a great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I am sorry Erika."
USA Today sports contributor and NFL analyst Lindsey torched Donald Trump for these comments during Kirk's memorial service.

"I mean this is absolutely insane for a president to say," Lindsey wrote on X, referring to Trump's comment.
Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University. After a 33-hour manhunt, police officials managed to arrest the alleged main suspect of the incident, 26-year-old Tyler Robinson. At the memorial service, his wife, Erika Kirk, said that she 'forgave' Robinson for allegedly murdering her husband.

Emmanuel Acho shares his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's glorification after death

On social media, former NFL star turned analyst Emmanuel Acho discussed how his "white brothers and sisters" were celebrating Charlie Kirk's life.

He stated that the late political activist should be "humanized" posthumously rather than being labeled as a hero or devil.

"Charlie Kirk's death has really shaken me to the core the last 36 hours because of the diversiveness in our world," Acho said. "We have some people that are trying to demonize him, and I don't believe he was a demon, though, he said things that were very offensive to people that look like me.
"We have other people trying to memorialize him, and I do not believe he was a hero. ... Instead, what I believe we should be doing is humanizing him, because he said a lot of great things for a lot of people, and he said a lot of hurtful things to a lot of people."

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

