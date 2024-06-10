  • NFL
  • Chiefs fans hyped for 'Back to Back Greatness' featuring Jon Hamm: "I'm fricken pumped to see it!"

Chiefs fans hyped for 'Back to Back Greatness' featuring Jon Hamm: "I'm fricken pumped to see it!"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 10, 2024 16:40 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony - Red Carpet
The Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony will be taking place soon and fans are getting excited,

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in the NFL to win back-to-back Super Bowls in almost 20 years. As Kansas City prepares to start their road to winning three titles in a row, the team will receive their Super Bowl rings shortly.

On Sunday, the Chiefs released a hype video on their official X account, which was narrated by actor Jon Hamm. The video shows a brief history of the organization and the success they have had, especially in recent years. The video then ends with a tease about the Super Bowl ring.

The video now has the Chiefs fans excited for the upcoming season and the possible celebrations that the team will be hosting to recognize their latest Lombardi Trophy. Some fans recognize last year's ring ceremony as an 'elite' celebration and say they can't wait to see how they top it.

The excitement among fans on X continued as some called their team a 'dynasty' and others said they were ready for a third trip to the Super Bowl. Some fans were just excited to see what the Super Bowl LVIII ring design looks like.

"IM READY FOR THE 3-PEAT!" said one fan.
"Can’t wait to see the new rings!" said another user on X.
"that's my dynasty," said another.
"EPIC!!! Can't Wait!" wrote one fan.

Of course, there isn't a conversation about the Kansas City Chiefs without involving Taylor Swift. Fans noticed that Hamm opened the video by saying "Greatness never goes out of style," which many associated with a reference to Taylor Swift's song "Style," which has a similar line.

Or, it could just be a reference to Kansas City's continued dominance and three Super Bowl wins in the last five seasons.

"Cause we never go out of style???" one fan who recognized the Taylor Swift reference
"Out of style you say," another fan realized
"Hell yeah! Then time to get ready for the 3 peat," one fan anxiously stated

Did Patrick Mahomes design the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII rings in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII rings were presented to the team in June 2023 and were manufactured by Jostens, who has done rings for other NFL teams in the past.

The ring featured three Lombardi Trophies at the top to represent the team's total. There is a custom replica of Arrowhead Stadium and a nod to the late owner, Lamar Hunt. The rings had four carats of diamonds and rubies.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an opportunity to help with the design.

“Yeah, I’m very excited. I mean, that’s what you work for most to win the Super Bowl and get those rings, as they last a lifetime. And to see them, I know they've done a great job with them. I got to help out a little bit with the creation process," Mahomes said at the ring ceremony in 2023.
"So they did a great job with them. But tonight is the last night you get to celebrate it. And then we’re moving on to the next season.”

The NFL gives each team up to $7,000 per ring, up to 150 rings per team. The Super Bowl champions are then responsible for the remaining cost of each ring, which could total up to $35,000 depending on the customizations.

