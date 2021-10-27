Chiefs fans launch petition to bench former MVP Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen to 3-4 after a road loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. It's one of the worst starts of head coach Andy Reid's tenure with the Chiefs.

For a team that has been to the last two Super Bowls, something seems to be off mechanically. Both the offense and defense have been struggling, and the Chiefs' chances at making a playoff run are quickly dwindling with each loss. With an uphill battle ahead of them over the next four weeks and the postseason on the line, Chiefs fans are now trying to take matters into their own hands.

Chiefs' fans start petition to bench Quartback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs fans are affectionately known as "Chiefs Kingdom" and are loved and appreciated by the organization. Chiefs Kingdom is apparently fed up with the play of one of their stars and shockingly it's quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A petition started on Change.org was created on Sunday after the Chiefs' loss to the Titans by a Chiefs fan. Although the petition has just 56 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon, it's still quite telling. In the online description on Chnage.org, the fan describes the need to bench Mahomes because he has been the sole reason for the Chiefs' poor play so far this season.

The description goes on to say that Mahomes has nine interceptions this season and that there is no justification for paying Mahomes, his expensive contract and this type of play. The petition also states that Mahomes is taking playing time away from one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL, Chad Henne, which is an interesting twist on the situation.

The petition concludes with the only way to fix the team's issues is to bench Patrick Mahomes and start Chad Henne so that the career backup quarterback and "bring this team back to glory."

There were a few comments by fellow Chiefs fans that also referred to Mahomes as an embarrassment and that he is being overpaid.

It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes isn't creating a clean stat sheet this season. He does have turnovers in six straight games, which is the longest streak of his career, but the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion has thrown for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season.

Mahomes is also not denying that the Chiefs have to turn things around and said earlier this week that he is looking forward to overcoming adversity and getting back on the winning side.

