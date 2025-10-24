  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs’ first lady Tavia Hunt shares unseen photos from her 90s romance era with young Clark Hunt on their 32nd wedding anniversary: [IN PICS]

Chiefs’ first lady Tavia Hunt shares unseen photos from her 90s romance era with young Clark Hunt on their 32nd wedding anniversary: [IN PICS]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 24, 2025 15:18 GMT
Chiefs&rsquo; first lady Tavia Hunt shares unseen photos from her 90s romance era with young Clark Hunt on their 32nd wedding anniversary: [IN PICS]
Chiefs’ first lady Tavia Hunt shares unseen photos from her 90s romance era with young Clark Hunt (Credits: Getty and @taviahunt Instagram)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, marked 32 years of their marriage with an Instagram post on Thursday. It included photos from their dating years and wedding, and featured pictures of younger Clark and Tavia, dressed in timeless 90s style from their romance era.

Ad
“Today we celebrate 32 years of marriage — and I’m still in awe of the goodness and faithfulness of God," Tavia captioned the post.

Next, she praised Clark for being a strong and loving leader at home and in life.

“Clark leads so well. He is patient, kind, incredibly wise, and steady. What a blessing it is to walk through life with such a man.💙”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mrs. Hunt also talked about their joint adventures like skydiving, bungee jumping, Super Bowl wins, and family milestones.

Looking back on tough times, she wrote:

“We’ve walked through loss — of loved ones, friends, and beloved pets — and held tightly to each other when life didn’t go as planned. And when we or our kids have messed up, we’ve learned to model forgiveness, grace, and reconciliation — reminders that love grows deepest in the hard and holy moments.🙏🏼”
Ad

Tavia also talked about the importance of family.

“Marriage and family are the heartbeat of a healthy society — the place where love is modeled, character is formed, and faith is passed to the next generation.🏡”
“Blessed beyond imagination and forever grateful to God for this love, this man, and this life we’ve built together 💫,” Tavia wrote at the end of the caption.
Ad
Ad

Clark Hunt married Tavia Shackles in 1993.

Tavia was a former Miss Kansas USA and worked in the Chiefs’ public relations department, where she and Clark first met.

Clark and Tavia have three children, Gracie, Knobel and Ava.

Also Read: "It makes me mad": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia lashes out at Miss USA leaders for 'ruining' decades of legacy for young women

Chiefs heiresses and Brian Schottenheimer’s wife Gemmi wished Tavia Hunt on her 32 years of togetherness with Clark Hunt

Tavia Hunt got sweet anniversary wishes from her daughters and a close family friend as she dedicated an Instagram post to celebrate her 32 years of marriage with Clark Hunt.

Ad

In the comment section, younger daughter, Ava Hunt wrote:

“The best ever! Beyond thankful to have you both as my parents!! ❤️❤️”
“Couple goals 🥰 Love you guys so much! ❤️,” Gracie commented.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer's wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, also joined in with a warm note.

“Happy Happy Anniversary❤️,” Gemmi wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ Tavia Hunt)
Source: (Via Instagram/ Tavia Hunt)

Clark Hunt became the owner and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006, after his father, Lamar Hunt's death.

Clark and Tavia Hunt's team, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) are currently No. 3 in the AFC West. Their next game is on October 27 against the Washington Commanders.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications