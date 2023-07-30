During training camp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw a punch at a teammate. Following a touchdown catch, he and a defender got into it which resulted in the punch being thrown. Unfortunately, it was not the only fighting incident Kelce was involved in.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not happy with the behavior of his veteran tight end and others involved. The Chiefs are a team and fighting amongst each other is never good.

Per JPA Football, Reid was succinct about the fighting:

“Fighting is a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. They’re going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we’re all right.’'

Reid understands the game better than anyone, having been a coach for more than three decades. Still, fighting is never a good idea for anyone- especially not between teammates.

Kelce took to Twitter to apologize, saying he needed to be a better teammate and a better leader for a team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Kelce is a bit of a fiery player and it showed during the practice sessions, but no one stands to benefit from a fight within a team.

Hopefully, moving forward, the Chiefs can eliminate the infighting and grow together to try and defend their excellent title run from last season.

Travis Kelce looking to build on 2022 season

Travis Kelce has long been one of the best tight ends in the NFL and he proved that again last season. Despite trading Tyreek Hill away and having a paper-thin wide receiver corps, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had an elite season.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

That's largely thanks to Kelce, who will look to put the fighting aside and continue to be one of the NFL's most dependable targets in the 2023 season. The Chiefs' Super Bowl hopes likely depend on him and how well he performs. He is almost always up to the task, though.