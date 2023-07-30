Madden 24 new features: Top 5 issues addressed by EA for game’s latest edition

Madden 24 is coming out in less than three weeks. When that day finally arrives, gamers and NFL fans all across the world will finally be able to try out the newest release from EA Sports.

In the past, EA has been accused of updating graphics and the roster and slapping a new game price tag on the same game. This year, it appears that they're taking the criticism and actually attempting to fix issues and make the game better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What new features to get excited for in Madden 24

5) HB Screen

There are few plays that have the ability to break big like a halfback screen. In Madden, the defender is far too often able to immediately read the play and make a tackle for a loss. With better blocking, that doesn't happen, but the developers went ahead and made it so that the defenders wouldn't immediately know and made the play more realistic and viable.

4) Onside kicks

In most iterations, recovering an onside kick was basically impossible. In Madden 24, they've revamped it and made it a lot more realistic. Recovering the kick is still harder, but it's not a near-guaranteed recovery by the first opposing player who touches the ball. It will make them a lot more viable and a lot more fun to try out.

3) Smarter quarterback AI

Quarterback AI is getting smarter

All players have improved AI in Madden, but the new quarterback AI will be the most impactful. It will allow for far more realistic gameplay and it will really help players who are playing as a receiver or other offensive position. Controlling the quarterback is easier, but relying on the CPU has been frustrating in recent iterations. That won't be the case anymore.

2) Ballcarrier pathfinder

Madden 24 features better running

New in Madden 24 is the running backs' ability to find paths. When rushing the football, an NFL player can see the paths they should take and it allows them to extend the run. That doesn't happen as much in video games and it often leads to runs that are much shorter than they could be. The new pathfinder will detail where backs can go for them and allow them to make the right cuts.

1) New blocking system

The blocking in Madden has often left a lot to be desired. It's not dynamic and it often seems as if the blockers just follow their set paths and don't really engage whoever is near them that they could block. It makes running the ball a lot harder, but it appears that EA has addressed this and revamped the system.