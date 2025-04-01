  • home icon
  Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt drops "26 life lessons" she's learned by the age of 26 amid break-up rumors with Cody Keith

Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt drops "26 life lessons" she's learned by the age of 26 amid break-up rumors with Cody Keith

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:04 GMT
Hallmark
Hallmark's Premiere Screening Of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story At Sheraton Crown Center In Kansas City, MO (Credits: Getty)

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday. Two days after celebrating her birthday with friends and family, Gracie shared a list of 26 things she learned by the age of 26 via an Instagram post.

Along with the 26-pointers, Gracie shared pictures from her photoshoot on her IG post. In the first pointer, Gracie claimed that the "path less traveled" is a beautiful one. In the second pointer, Gracie shared a quote on self-respect in which she encouraged fans to “do where you’re wanted.” The further pointers included:

"3. Nothing God has for you will ever pass you by, 4. Perspective is everything—try to see things from others point of view, 5. Life is about choosing your hard, 6. Nothing worth having in life comes easily, 7. If it’s from God, you can’t stop it; if it isn’t, you can’t force it.”
Take a look at the rest of the points in the caption of the post below:

Gracie Hunt concluded her list with the 26th pointer, which said to not lower their standard but "lengthen" the patience levels. The Chiefs' heiress' Instagram post came less than a day after her ex-boyfriend Cody Keith indirectly confirmed his breakup with Hunt.

Gracie Hunt celebrated 26th birthday with a heartwarming birthday note

On Monday, Gracie Hunt recapped her birthday celebrations with an Instagram post featuring pictures with family and friends. In addition to pictures, Gracie's IG post also included a wholesome message in which she expressed gratitude towards her "amazing community" of fans for all their birthday wishes. Gracie started off her message by claiming to have felt “deeply grateful for the year” that went by and said:

"Feeling deeply grateful for the year behind me and the one ahead. Another 365 days around the sun — what a gift. This past year brought so many lessons, so much growth, and plenty of joy. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years. I truly wouldn’t be where I am without this amazing community," Gracie wrote.
Before sharing pictures from her birthday party, Gracie Hunt revisited her tropical vacation memories with an engaging March dump. The IG dump featured pictures from her solo-sea adventures, snapshots from workout sessions and so much more.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
