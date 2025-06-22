Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, showed off her Friday night look in a sleek outfit with her followers. Gracie posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"Friday night at @ramybrook 💙"

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts sleek Ramy Brook fit in curly hair mirror selfie [PIC] [IG/@graciehunt]

Gracie wore a fitted Ramy Brook dress in shades of blue and silver. The dress features a deep neckline and sparkly embellishments with vertical striping, which elongates her frame and gives a glamorous, eye-catching look. The fabric also appears to have a shimmery texture.

She styled her long, wavy blonde hair down, accessorizing her look with a bold diamond ring, a heart-shaped ring, a white banded watch, and stacked bracelets on one wrist. She tagged rwfine, referring to her jewelry collection. A neutral-toned manicure added a soft, elegant finish.

Gracie Hunt shares moments from her Italy vacation

Gracie loves to travel, and on Wednesday, she shared a photo dump from her recent trip to Italy.

“Under the Capri sun 🌞 @lafontelinacapri,” she captioned the post.

Enjoying a sunny day in Capri, Italy, she posed before a rocky shoreline and a bright red boat in the first picture. The beautiful mountain cliffs and clear blue sky in the background gave perfect summer vibes.

Gracie wore a colorful striped bikini top. For the bottom, she wore high-waisted white shorts. She kept her long blonde hair styled in soft beachy waves. For accessories, she wore a large sunglasses and a simple necklace.

Yesterday, she posted more pictures from Capri. She gave her followers a peek at her trip.

She captioned the post, “Dior on the shore—savoring every stylish second. 🐚💙@dior @ilricciocapri #Capri #DiorCapri #IIRiccioCapri

She wore a simple, sky-blue bodycon Dior dress. The sleeveless design and soft fabric gave her dress a chic look.

She accessorized her outfit with black cat-eye sunglasses, a white mini shoulder bag, a layered wrist bracelet, a watch, and a gold bracelet. The background featured a calm blue sea and clear sky, with a large decorative cactus.

