Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks backless halter dress alongside BF Derek Green at friend's wedding

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, shared a sneak peek from her friend’s wedding with her 599,000 Instagram followers, giving followers a look at her life away from Chiefs’ game day. The 26-year-old dropped a heartfelt message in the caption:“The wedding files 💒 Congratulations to Mr. &amp; Mrs. Dunmire! 🎊 Love isn’t just something we celebrate at weddings—it’s something we practice every day. It reflects who God is, shows our faith through the way we treat one another, and points us back to the greatest act of love we’ll ever know: Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. 🤍”In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with her boyfriend, Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. Gracie was dressed in a backless halter dress with a bold graphic print featuring celestial motifs in black, pink, and white tones, paired with sparkling, high-heeled sandals.On the other hand, Derek was styled in a light beige suit paired with a white shirt and a brown tie. The post also featured a picture of a wedding cake along with the newlyweds' pictures. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off 3 ways to style Chiefs’ red ahead of season opener in BrazilGracie Hunt shares fun weekend with Derek GreenGracie Hunt posted pictures of her weekend with boyfriend Derek Green on Instagram earlier in September. They included concerts, morning runs, and a scenic date night.“The weekend recap: family, seeking new heights, my veggie dreams, dancing &amp; singing in the rain to @imaginedragons, sushi &amp; steak @catch, just a little Yeti 🐾, looking for bears 🐻, the ultimate scenic date night @pinecreekcookhouse, recovery runs, nature in full bloom 🦌, sunsets that make me marvel at God’s goodness. Thank you,” Gracie wrote in the IG caption.In one snap, Gracie can be seen wearing a black fitted top and blue pants while posing with Derek at a restaurant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast month, Gracie told PEOPLE magazine that they first met as kids at Chiefs’ Christmas parties. They reconnected in 2017 and started dating seriously in March this year.“Derek and I have known each other our whole lives. We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs’ Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since,” she said in the interview in August.She added that they’ve known each other since childhood and reconnected as adults.Also read: Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, shows off Chiefs’ red in one-piece dress for Super Bowl LIX rematch vs. Eagles