Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt praises Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a candid message about Jared Allen’s tribute to his family during his Hall of Fame speech. The ceremony took place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.The former defensive end played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the Minnesota Vikings, and was a four-time All-Pro and two-time sack leader. On Tuesday, Tavia reposted a reel of Allen's speech, urging her followers to watch it by captioning it:“Click and watch all of this! 🙌🏻❤.”Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia gets honest about Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech [IG/@traviahunt]“And you are a true elevator. You're one of the smartest people I know. I am in awe of you every single day, and I love you more than life itself,” Allen said in the video, appreciating his wife.Allen also told his daughters, Brittany and Lachlan, that they are the true legacy of his life, not the gold jacket or career.Also read: Tavia Hunt sneaks out for vacation to Monaco with daughter GracieTavia Hunt marks 54th birthday with heartfelt IG postOn Friday, August 1, Tavia Hunt celebrated her 54th birthday with a post that blended gratitude, faith and family. She shared a carousel post on Instagram and wrote:“Another trip around the sun—and this one wasn’t without its share of storms. But even in the trouble and turmoil, I’ve seen God’s faithfulness shine through.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miss Kansas USA 1993 winner expressed gratitude in the caption for family who lean in during difficult times, friends who show up and point back to Jesus, and the beauty of new places and God’s creation.One of the photos captured a scenic moment by the coast, where Tavia posed with husband Clark and their three kids. Her younger daughter, Ava Hunt, wore a short blue dress with white sneakers, while her elder daughter, Gracie Hunt, was dressed in a sleeveless light blue maxi dress.On the other hand, Tavia wore a fitted pastel pink dress with nude heels. Clark opted for a crisp white shirt and grey pants, while his son Knobel Hunt went casual in a printed white tee and white pants.Also read: Chiefs first lady Tavia Hunt gets detected &quot;high&quot; for harmful toxin despite her &quot;super healthy&quot; lifestyle