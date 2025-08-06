  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt praises Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt praises Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

By Prasen
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:14 GMT
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt praises Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech [IG/@jaredallen & @taviahunt]

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a candid message about Jared Allen’s tribute to his family during his Hall of Fame speech. The ceremony took place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.

Ad

The former defensive end played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the Minnesota Vikings, and was a four-time All-Pro and two-time sack leader. On Tuesday, Tavia reposted a reel of Allen's speech, urging her followers to watch it by captioning it:

“Click and watch all of this! 🙌🏻❤.”
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt&#039;s wife Tavia gets honest about Jared Allen&#039;s tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech [IG/@traviahunt]
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia gets honest about Jared Allen's tribute to family during Pro Football Hall of Fame speech [IG/@traviahunt]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“And you are a true elevator. You're one of the smartest people I know. I am in awe of you every single day, and I love you more than life itself,” Allen said in the video, appreciating his wife.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Allen also told his daughters, Brittany and Lachlan, that they are the true legacy of his life, not the gold jacket or career.

Also read: Tavia Hunt sneaks out for vacation to Monaco with daughter Gracie

Tavia Hunt marks 54th birthday with heartfelt IG post

On Friday, August 1, Tavia Hunt celebrated her 54th birthday with a post that blended gratitude, faith and family. She shared a carousel post on Instagram and wrote:

Ad
“Another trip around the sun—and this one wasn’t without its share of storms. But even in the trouble and turmoil, I’ve seen God’s faithfulness shine through.”
Ad

The Miss Kansas USA 1993 winner expressed gratitude in the caption for family who lean in during difficult times, friends who show up and point back to Jesus, and the beauty of new places and God’s creation.

One of the photos captured a scenic moment by the coast, where Tavia posed with husband Clark and their three kids. Her younger daughter, Ava Hunt, wore a short blue dress with white sneakers, while her elder daughter, Gracie Hunt, was dressed in a sleeveless light blue maxi dress.

Ad

On the other hand, Tavia wore a fitted pastel pink dress with nude heels. Clark opted for a crisp white shirt and grey pants, while his son Knobel Hunt went casual in a printed white tee and white pants.

Also read: Chiefs first lady Tavia Hunt gets detected "high" for harmful toxin despite her "super healthy" lifestyle

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications