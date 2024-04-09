Chiefs superfan Chiefsaholic on the hook for $10,800,000 over threatening bank teller with a gun: Report

"Chiefsaholic" was once the face of the Kansas City Chiefs fan base. The Kansas City superfan was seen at home and away games supporting his favorite NFL team, even during their playoff and Super Bowl runs.

Little did anyone know, he was financing his hobby of supporting his favorite NFL team by reportedly robbing banks across the Midwest. Chiefsaholic, whose real name is Xaviar Babudar, was ordered by a judge in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, to pay a bank teller $10.8 million.

Babudar owes $3.6 million to the former bank teller of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union for inflicting physical harm and emotional distress and another $7.2 million in punitive damages.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per reports, Babudar is accused of threatening the teller with a black CO2 pistol and demanding $100 bills in December 2022. He is also reportedly involved in other robberies. It's unclear how Babudar will pay the amount ordered, as he is in jail awaiting sentencing.

Expand Tweet

Details of Chiefs super fan "Chiefaholic" and his crime spree

Xaviar Babudar was seen as a die-hard football fan who always supported Kansas City. On social media, he appeared to be a 20-something sports fan and spent a lot of money betting on games as well.

On the other side of that persona was a man who was homeless and living in his car. It was a wave of bank robberies that paid for Babudar's gambling habit and tickets to Kansas City Chiefs games. He was arrested in December 2022 after being apprehended after robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. In February 2023, he was released on bond and with an ankle monitor.

Babudar then won $100,000 after placing bets that Patrick Mahomes would win NFL MVP and Kansas City would win Super Bowl LVII. He won the money, shed the ankle monitor and went on the run. He remained on the run until July 2023, when police finally found him in California.

He agreed to a plea agreement and admitted to committing 11 bank robberies in seven states that amounted to over $800,000. Part of the plea agreement ordered him to pay $532,675 in restitution to the banks he robbed.

Babudar is currently in jail at the Leavenworth Federal Prison and will be sentenced for his crimes this summer. He could face up to five decades in prison for his crimes.