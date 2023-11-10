Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shows up to promote Khloe Kardashian's new Fabletics line 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has appeared in many different ad campaigns as of late. His ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is now appearing in a new campaign as well.

The model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram story to share her latest venture. She will be a part of Khloe Kardashian's new line with the brand Fabletics. She posted a photo of herself, along with Kardashian and other models, wearing pieces from the new line.

Kayla Nicole's new venture with Khloe Kardashian comes at the same time as another new campaign. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, along with their children, just debuted a new line of sleepwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The popularity of the SKIMS line featuring the Mahomes family actually crashed the website. Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the new sleepwear line ahead of the holiday season.

Kayla Nicole seems unbothered by Travis Kelce news

Kayla Nicole unfollowed both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes after news of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift went public. The fitness model didn't want to see her ex-boyfriend's new relationship on her social media feed. This led her to unfollow two of her close friends.

Since then, Kayla seems unbothered by the constant headlines and news of her former boyfriend's personal life. She celebrated her 32nd birthday last week with a trip to Los Angeles, California, with a friend, where they sat courtside at the Lakers/Clippers game.

She then posted photos of herself in Grand Cayman, which appeared to be another celebration of her birthday. In one post, she included photos of herself on the beach. This comes as fans tried to figure out where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be spending his bye week.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce began dating in 2017. They broke up for a short period of time, but they rekindled their relationship in 2020. She even accompanied the tight end in the Super Bowl parade when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Speculation of their breakup began in the spring of 2022 when the two stopped posting pictures on social media. She did seem to stay close to Brittany Mahomes and was even in attendance at her birthday party in August. Now it appears she is stepping back from socializing with her former inner circle.