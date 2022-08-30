Chiefs wideout shares picture of insane bill amount racked up by veterans for rookie dinner

Those who have followed the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL in general for a long time know that rookie hazing is a common practice in the league.

Rarely, if ever, do teams haze to extremes like in movies or television shows. However, hazing can still be quite an experience for rookies all the same, with shaved heads and menial tasks assigned. It can carry a high price tag as well.

This was revealed when a Chiefs rookie showed the bill he had to pay for what was assumed to be a team dinner. Wide receiver Skyy Moore had to foot the bill for dinner at Chophouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, after his card was declined twice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling allegedly paid the amount. Moore snapped a picture of the bill and posted it on Twitter.

The first notable detail is the price. In total, the dinner cost $22,730.00 before the tip. Taxes on the meal were $2,730.00. Instead of breaking down the cost of each item as most receipts do, Moore was greeted with just two categories: Dinner and Wine. The dinner cost $18,000.00 and the wine cost $2,000.00.

24 @skyymoore24 When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner ……. When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner ……. https://t.co/RWbtbvSSpd

State of the Kansas City Chiefs entering 2022

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

At this point, most if not all would label the Patrick Mahomes experiment a success. Since the Chiefs drafted him, they have gone to two Super Bowls and a Lombardi Trophy. They've had a top offense every year and their seasons have lasted longer than 29 other teams every season since he took over as the starter.

Rob Collins @RCFOX4KC

#ChiefsKingdom Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he was pranked as a rookie Green Bay so he passed it on to @skyymoore24 who’s card was declined twice. MVS said he was sweating pretty good. Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he was pranked as a rookie Green Bay so he passed it on to @skyymoore24 who’s card was declined twice. MVS said he was sweating pretty good. #ChiefsKingdom

However, the more recent years for the team have been less productive than Mahomes' first few years. In other words, many are worried that the team may be on a decline. In 2019, they won the Super Bowl but in 2020, they were blown out in the Super Bowl. In 2021, they failed to reach the big game altogether.

Now, heading into 2022, they've lost their best receiver in Tyreek Hill, while the AFC West looks very different from how it has been in recent years.

The Denver Broncos now have Russell Wilson, while the Las Vegas Raiders have added Davante Adams. The Los Angeles Chargers now have Khalil Mack and JC Jackson as well as a more experienced Justin Herbert.

Put simply, many are worried that the Chiefs will continue to fall under increased competition and decreased firepower. The 2022 season could serve as a tippling point for the organization.

Is Kansas' hegemonic reign in the division at an end or will the team break the will of the other divisional teams who have sold out to stop them?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra