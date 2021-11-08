Chiefs fans have had enough of Patrick Mahomes, rally for Chad Henne to start next game

Patrick Mahomes never had a typical rookie season, but if one were to take 2021's season and slap it into 2017, it would fit nicely. After making three consecutive AFC Championship appearances and two consecutive Super Bowls, expectations for Mahomes are off the charts. Nevertheless, the quarterback has disappointed the Chiefs' fanbase this season.

Fans call for the end of Patrick Mahomes

Some Chiefs fans are so disappointed with Mahomes that they are openly floating the idea of benching the quarterback in favor of his backup. It is especially noticeable on Twitter. The idea is possibly growing, based on tweets discovered by Arrowhead Addict.

Donovin Dunlap @chrimson_hood @ArrowheadPride Is there any way we can fix the offense should we bench Mahomes will another wr even help Mahomes vision

While Mahomes has undoubtedly regressed in the months since the Super Bowl loss, he is still the best shot the Chiefs have. The Chiefs are 5-4 in a division that is far from lost. In fact, every team in the AFC West has five wins. Going to Chad Henne now would be like benching Mahomes in a tied game at halftime.

Mahomes has thrown for 20 touchdowns and ten interceptions so far this season. While the numbers are not mind-blowing, he is still on pace to throw for close to 40 touchdowns in 2021. Having a quarterback with 40 touchdown passes is not an easy find. Most NFL teams have gone all of the 2010s without having a quarterback throw for 40 touchdowns.

Benching Mahomes for Chad Henne would not solve the offense's problems. While Mahomes' statline isn't anything to shake a stick at this season, it is still miles ahead of what Henne has been able to do in his career. Throughout his career, the journeyman backup has thrown for 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. He's completed 59.6 percent of his throws.

Even in a down season, Mahomes is on pace to come close to matching his career stats. If the Chiefs aren't going to win with Mahomes, they will not win with Chad Henne. That said, Mahomes is far from getting a free pass.

The Chiefs' offense simply hasn't looked like itself in the last month. The Chiefs haven't scored 30 points in their last three games. For the Chiefs to return to their dominating ways, the team needs Mahomes to put up big points every single game. They've lucked out in facing the Giants and a Rodgers-less Packers team in back-to-back games, but the schedule gets tougher.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs still have to play most of their divisional games and face the Bengals, Steelers, and Cowboys in non-divisional weeks. Can Mahomes find a spark or will the Chiefs stumble further in the final half of the season? If the Chiefs continue to stumble, the team can expect even more angry fans to call for action.

