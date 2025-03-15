Chris Godwin drops heartfelt message after re-signing $66,000,000 deal with Bucs

Chris Godwin is staying in Tampa Bay and couldn’t be happier about it. The 29-year-old veteran wide receiver agreed to a three-year, $66 million extension with the Buccaneers till the 2027 season.

Godwin was a prime free-agency target — especially for the Patriots. New England was ready to make their pockets lighter by $30 million per year to avail the services of Godwin — however, the WR chose loyalty over a bigger payday. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share his feelings, posting a story with the caption:

"Grateful to keep this thing rolling."

Screenshot via IG/@chrisgodwin

Godwin’s commitment was to quarterback Baker Mayfield and fellow wideout Mike Evans. Even after past injuries, the Bucs put their faith in him, playing a major role in his decision.

Since being drafted in 2017 from Penn State, Godwin has been an essential piece of Tampa Bay’s offense. He was one of the main parts of their 2021 Super Bowl run under Bruce Arians and has consistently delivered, even bouncing back from a torn ACL in the same year. Last year, the Delaware native recorded 576 yards and five touchdowns before an ankle injury ended his season early.

With $44 million guaranteed in his new contract, the Buccaneers are once again betting on their star receiver — and Godwin will be ready to prove them right.

Chris Godwin was "really close" to leaving the Bucs

Chris Godwin nearly left Tampa Bay, but his heart led him back. During an appearance on "The Insiders" show on NFL Network, Godwin was "really close" to leaving the Buccaneers in free agency.

“To be honest, I feel like we were really close,” Godwin said. “Me and Moriah, we had some really tough conversations… because at the end of the day, we’re trying to figure out what’s going to be best for our family.”

“I trust my gut and I stay true to who I am,” he added. “Nine out of 10 people wouldn’t have made the decision I did… but I’ve never made a decision solely based on money.” [08:00]

The Patriots, who had the most cap space entering free agency, went all-in trying to land Godwin. But despite the allure of a new challenge — and a massive payday — he chose loyalty to the Buccaneers over a fresh start in New England.

